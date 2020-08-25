CONWAY — Calling it a “bittersweet decision” and saying he has had “the best job in the Mount Washington Valley for the past 25 years,” Conway Police Chief Ed Wagner announced Tuesday he will retire at the end of September, ending a 15½-year run as the head of the department.
Lt. Chris Mattei will succeed Wagner at the helm Oct. 1, after Conway Police Commissioners Bruce Ela, Rodney King and Andy Pepin approved his promotion on Monday.
While excited for the opportunity to lead the department, Mattei, 47, also called it a “bittersweet” moment.
“It opens up an opportunity for me to step up into the position, but to see (Wagner) go, I’d rather see him stick around for a few more years. Not only is he an outstanding chief, but he’s also one of my best friends,” said Mattei, who has risen steadily through the ranks since joining the department in 2005.
Wagner, 55, said he has no doubt “that Chris will do a great job” in his new role.
Wagner has been with the department since 1995, starting his career as a patrolman after serving in the Marines. He transferred to the detective division in 2000 and was promoted to sergeant in 2002, assuming the duties of a patrol supervisor.
Wagner became lieutenant in 2003. In 2005, he was sworn in as chief. That day, he said there would be no major changes within the department and promised to have it “continue to serve a positive role in the community.”
Though a little earlier than he had originally planned, Wagner said “the time is right now” for him to retire.
“It was always my goal up until about six months ago, I was going to stay until 2023,” Wagner told the Sun on Tuesday. “The world is changing, and 15½ years as chief just seems like enough.”
Wagner submitted his letter of retirement to the police commission on Monday.
“My decision to retire was a very difficult one and involved many conversations with my wife, children, other family members and close friends,” he wrote. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens and visitors in this great community since September 1995. My 25 years at the department have been so rewarding, and I could not have asked for a better career.”
Wagner took the opportunity to praise his fellow officers, who have protected and served the citizens of Conway on his watch.
“Your hard work and dedication to your profession have made my job easy, and any success that I have had is because of you,” he wrote. “Your commitment to the well-being and safety of Conway’s citizens and visitors is unmatched and honorable. You have all taken an oath to serve and protect so continue to a shining example for others to follow.”
Wagner added: “I will always consider myself a Conway police officer.”
He and wife Lynore (administrative assistant for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department) have three grown children: Tommy, Jessica and Allie Wagner, along with a granddaughter, EdynRose Katherine Marquis.
Asked about his retirement plans, Wagner said: “We are not leaving; this is home.
“I hope to get a little part-time job, maybe 15 or 20 hours a week, but plan on spending a couple of days a week with EdynRose being a proud grandpa.”
Mattei said Wagner has served as an inspiration, and a friend.
“I started at the Conway Police Department the same day that Chief Wagner was promoted to chief so we’ve always had a unique connection here at the department,” he said.
“Over the years, he has been an incredible mentor, but perhaps more importantly, a great friend. Over the past six years serving as his lieutenant, the chief has taught me a great deal about law enforcement and how to serve this wonderful community with professionalism and integrity,” Mattei said.
He added: “He is a consummate family man and just a salt of the earth kind of guy. I’m proud of him and the career he has put together over the past 25 years, and it’s good to see him be able to retire and start the next phase in his life.
“It has been my honor to serve alongside him for the past 15 years, and I have to admit, it’s going to be a lot different reporting to work without having him at the helm,” Mattei said, adding: “The town of Conway and law enforcement as a whole will definitely be at a loss the day he leaves the department for good. I only hope that I have the courage and strength to lead this department like he did.”
Mattei served as a commercial airline pilot for US Air Express and Delta Connection before joining Conway PD in 2005. He is a member of the department’s accident reconstruction team and is a certified Computer Voice Stress Analyst. He is also is a certified D.A.R.E instructor.
Mattei was certified as a school resource officer in December of 2008 and assigned to SAU 9 as resource officer in 2009 and 2010.
In 2010, Mattei was assigned to the detectives division and attended the 52nd Command Institute for Law Enforcement Executives in 2011. In 2012, he was promoted to detective sergeant. He became lieutenant in 2014.
When not at work, Mattei enjoys spending time with his family (wife Michelle and children, Joshua, 18, who will be a freshman in college this fall, and daughter, Ashlyn, 13). He enjoys the outdoors, attending his children’s sporting events, golfing, skiing and snowmobiling.
Commissioner Pepin is happy for both of his officers, Wagner in retirement and Mattei in his promotion.
“Ed has been a fantastic leader for the police department, and it will be a huge loss,” he said by phone Tuesday. “We wish him all the best at this point in his life.”
He added: “We have the utmost confidence in Chris. We believe he will do a terrific job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.