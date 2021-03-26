CONWAY — Stress. Uncertainty. Fear. Those are certainly emotions sparked among business owners over the past year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But then there’s also been creativity. Adaptation. A "new normal" approach to life, with many businesses learning that workers can work remotely and effectively.
Last March, when the pandemic hit, toilet paper was hard to come by. So was hand sanitizer. And masks.
But then Gorham Paper and Tissue made its White Mountain Tissue available to its employees as well as to local stores in Coos County.
Tamworth Tamworth Distilling & Mercantile will begin producing, distributing and selling hand sanitizer as soon as all the ingredients come in, according to its director of operations, David Grasse.
And with personal protection equipment at a premium, local businesses and community organizations — including Gail’s Material Girls sewing club, Visiting Nurse, Home Care and Hospice volunteers and Ragged Mountain Equipment of Intervale — jumped in to fill the void, sewing and even knitting face masks for first responders, and eventually the paying public.
Grocery store workers were on the front line, among the many masked heroes of the past year along with medical workers, first responders, educators and certainly restaurant, retail and recreational workers.
Skiers and riders were cut out of the spring ski season last year when areas closed down in mid-March. They reopened this season with many new restrictions, most of which are designed to keep customers out of the base lodges and to buy their tickets online. “Booting up” in parking lots became the norm, and many areas such as Cranmore brought in food trucks to serve customers.
Last summer, outdoor attractions such as Story Land opened with capacity restrictions. The Conway Scenic Railroad was able to open with adaptations to their dining cars and seating rules for family groups. Settlers Green and other stores erected plastic counter shields, directional flow markers for shoppers to follow and set up sanitizers and "wear masks" regulations.
Local residents complained that visitors were flocking to local waterways and hiking trails with little regard for respecting the resources. Many expect this upcoming summer season to be a repeat of that heavy use. Conway selectmen are consequently going to be charging fees for nonresidents at a few recreation hot spots this summer.
Boat sales were out of sight last summer, and the outdoor equipment boom continued into the winter for backcountry skis and snowmobiles for people looking for opportunities to get away into the woods.
Music events such as Arts Jubilee, live theater at Barnstormers and M&D got canceled and sporting events such as Mud Bowl were shut down due to social distancing concerns. Fingers are crossed as to what is possible as 2021 rolls along (though word on the street is that Arts Jubilee, taking place at the base of Cranmore, is a go for this summer season).
One sector that experienced a boom was real estate, as "hot zone" residents sought the safety of the mountains.
“The real estate market has been in a word, ‘crazy,’” said Theresa Bernhardt, board member of the White Mountain Board of Realtors and principal of TB Realty Partners with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty of North Conway.
“I know of a home in North Conway last week that received 35 offers," she said.
Quoting figures from the New England Real Estate Network, Bernhardt reported that this week there was a 17 percent increase in sales that closed locally year over year, with an average selling price of $313,402 (up from $251,310), and the median price was $260,500 (up from $224,000 the previous year).
Bernhardt said the real estate industry has adapted by doing more virtual tours and video presentations, while conducting interviews via Zoom or Facetime. “I think the technology has definitely changed the game and although how we do business will swing back somewhat, I don’t think it will ever go back to how it was,” said Bernhardt.
That is true in the legal world as well. Paul Chant, partner of Cooper Cargill Chant of North Conway, said his firm quickly learned how to adapt, using technology and ingenuity.
"Over the past year, a lot of people have realized we can communicate effectively electronically," he said. And while "the best contact is still face to face, we have been extraordinarily successful over the past year communicating with clients using Zoom and other platforms and technology.
"I think courts and administrative agencies have learned you don’t necessarily need lawyers to come in live for some proceedings," he added. "I think the result is it will save clients a lot of money and lawyers a lot of time and add efficiency to the court system.”
Steve Cote, president of the Chalmers Insurance Group, with eight offices in Maine and New Hampshire, said many of the approximately 100 Chalmers employees are still working remotely, although a few have chosen to the office. However, offices remain closed to the public and will stay that way until at least late June, Cote said.
“I think our thought process now is to remain as is till June 30 roughly and then we will re-evaluate our position — when we do reopen to the public, it will be a very different work environment,” said Cote.
He added that all have learned a lot of new ways in the past year. “The ability to cater to so many tastes is something we could not do a year ago. We have learned a lot and we are certainly excited to experiment in a non-pandemic time as well,” he said.
Dr. Marianne Jackson, interim director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services, notes that the since last March, building has been closed other than for its meals to go program, Monday-Friday and its Thrift Shop.
One of the technology benefits that has happened during the pandemic is that the center partnered with the Conway Public Library to offer over 85 hours of free computer training to seniors, teaching them how to use email and the Zoom platform, easing their sense of isolation.
“We got the computers, mostly donated laptops that people gave us. We will continue that program even after we come out of COVID because tele-health, Zoom and emailing are so important,” said Jackson.
With most seniors now having gotten their COVID-19 vaccinations, she said she is looking forward to the eventual resumption of the Gibson Center buses to be able to transport seniors on their errands and social center trips. She said she is heartened to see tele-medicine becoming a new benefit of the past year that is going to change how everyone receives medical care.
“Tele-medicine is here to stay,” she said,adding that the experience of the past year has taught everyone “the importance of our social interactions – whether that means a phone call or dropping by someone’s house to check in on them. Those things matter.” .
Wally Campbell, executive director of the Valley Originals group of 24 local independent restaurants, said it has been the most challenging year for restaurateurs – with one impact being the lack of a pool of employees.
Part of that is due to the stoppage of the federal J-1 exchange visitor program that in past years enabled restaurants and other hospitality businesses to employ foreign workers.
That lack of employees has led some restaurants to curtail their hours.
“Staffing is a serious problem,” said Campbell.
“It’s been a learning year for everybody,” Campbell continued. “Once everyone got over the initial shock most people developed a game plan: some chose not to open (McGrath’s); others were open five days a week. I think this summer, everyone is going to be inundated (by customers) again this summer and staffing is going to be the No. 1 problem.”
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber had to change its focus from being a marketing organization of bringing visitors to a tourist destination to being a more traditional chamber that is designed to service its membership with information and support on how to cope, continue and succeed.
“So, we really had to ingrain ourselves into the state process so we could make sure all our members were getting the information they needed,” said Crawford, noting chamber staff create daily newsletter feed on the chamber site, mtwashingtonvalley.org.
PPP (Payroll Protection Program), N.H. Main Street Relief loans, CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and other funding was dispensed.
The MWV Economic Council's Jac Cuddy was a major player, working hand-in-hand with local businesses on the PPP and other programs to bring relief.
Cuddy said his office closed on $800,000 in low-interest loans to 28 small businesses in the valley in the first two months of the pandemic, helping them to remain solvent during the initial shutdown last spring.
He said many businesses reported to him later in the year that they were up 30 percent over the previous year once the state did relax restrictions and people came to the valley in droves.
“It has been interesting to see how important we were in in the beginning to help our membership to learn the new normal, or the new abnormal, more to the point,” said Crawford, who personally led efforts to erect “Wear a Mask” signs in Conway and North Conway.
“Then it became our new normal and our job of providing info became a little less as people became acclimated to what they needed to know — but we were there to help if they needed to call us," she said.
The chamber learned how to operate remotely, and with the retirement of two key staffers, how to contract some services and reassign other duties. The chamber also collaborated with five other tourism organizations in the White Mountains through a $295,000 grant from the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).
“Things will never go back to the way they were as we have all had this experience — it has taught us all a lot and changed our value systems as well as how we do business,” said Crawford, adding that chambers of commerce including hers are looking at ways to market the region but underscoring that visitors need to show respect for the area. “It’s not to be inviting everyone and anyone to come; it’s going to be selective in who we choose and to let them know (to respect our area). It hopefully will be to educate people (about ‘Leave No Trace’ and other outdoor etiquette).”
On Tuesday, Conway selectmen approved several event applications, the first in a while, leading Selectman Carl Thibodeau to state that "it gives me hope that we will see some return to normalcy in Conway and it gives me hope for 2021."
Time will tell.
Managing Editor Margaret McKenzie contributed to this article.
