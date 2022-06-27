CONWAY — House candidate Mike DiGregorio at a Republican forum last week said he attempted to report a couple from Chicago voting in Conway during the 2020 election to the secretary of state but was unsuccessful. He believes the public should be better informed about where to take such complaints.
DiGregorio is among a crowded field of Republicans running in the Sept. 13 Republican primary for three N.H. House seats in Carroll County District 1. He is completing with incumbent Karen Umberger along with Frank McCarthy, Joe Mosca, Mark Hounsell and Alex Talcott.
He and Umberger spoke at a Mount Washington Valley Republican Committee forum at the North Conway Community Center on June 23. About 10 people attended.
Also speaking at the forum were Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield), Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro, both of whom are running for re-election.
The conversation shifted to voting when local resident Mary Ann Shakir referenced remarks made by Secretary of State David Scanlon in May at the North Conway Community Center that someone from away could hypothetically register to vote from a short-term rental and not be caught until after their vote was counted.
"This is not good," she said. "We shouldn't have same-day registration."
DiGregorio agreed. DiGregorio added he was a poll watcher in 2020 and saw and heard suspicious activities.
"I actually was told by a young man that came to vote that his college in Massachusetts was telling the entire student body to go to New Hampshire," DiGregorio said, adding that "groups of 15, 20, 30 kids at a time moved into those towns and registered to vote or vote in the last election," said DiGregorio "This came from some kid that I met as a poll watcher."
DiGregorio also said he saw a couple he knows to be non-resident property owners in his neighborhood vote illegally.
"I did some investigation on my own and it turns out that they actually live and registered in Chicago, and I could not give that information to anybody to investigate," said DiGregorio.
"I tried the Attorney General's Office, I tried the Secretary of State's Office, I tried the GOP's office. No one took that information and did anything with it."
The Attorney General's Office said last Friday it had no record of DiGregorio's complaint.
DiGregorio told the Sun Friday he didn't contact local officials because he didn't believe it to be in their authority to pursue it.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said there is a form people need to fill out to challenge a voter at an election, which is then filed with the town moderator (in Conway's case, Chris Meier). The form is available at the polls. Once filed, the N.H. Secretary of State's Office reviews it and may investigate after the fact. The challenged voter can still cast a ballot if they sign another form.
Deb Fauver, who was Conway moderator in 2020, said anyone who wants to challenge a voter at the polls should speak to the moderator.
"If there is a challenge to a person’s right to vote, the moderator has a state- mandated process for reporting that challenge to the Secretary of State," said Fauver.
"Just shows I never got to the right people," said DiGregorio by email Friday. "Guessing education on what the public should do is part of the issue."
Asked at last Thursday's forum if he felt the election was stolen, DiGregorio asked that his words not be "spun." He reiterated several times that New Hampshire has good voting laws for the most part that may need to be tweaked a bit but the real issue is enforcement.
DiGregorio said he won't divulge to the press the names of the people he tried to challenge as he said it would be morally wrong to do so but he feels it should be investigated by people in authority.
He said either the public doesn't get to know what happens as a result of a complaint or nothing actually happens and he's not sure which it is, said DiGregorio. He also wonders what happens to the same-day voter affidavits.
It so happens that last week, Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill sponsored by Bradley, among others, to tighten up the law regarding same-day registration.
Senate Bill 418 increases the chances an illegal voter would be caught because the voter would have to show proof of residency before the person's ballot is counted. The bill takes effect Jan. 1, 2023. But Bradley expects it to be challenged.
"If it isn't already in court, it will be shortly — we'll see what happens," said Bradley at the forum. "I think we've done everything we possibly can to try to tighten our voting laws in New Hampshire."
