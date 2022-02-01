CONWAY — Memorial Hospital officials said last Friday that COVID case numbers are beginning to fall, noting that people wanting tests at the hospital’s drive-thru testing center as well as numbers of inpatients decreased last week.
Memorial also is bouncing back from outbreaks at the nursing home and among hospital staff.
“We’re seeing a bit of a lull,” Memorial Hospital President Art Mathisen said during the biweekly community Zoom update as he knocked wood and said he hopes the trend continues.
“It’s just a little too early for us to think this is the downside. But we’re certainly hopeful,” he said.
Mathisen said the total number of inpatients was in the teens last week, with an average of four COVID-19 patients. The hospital has often been at or near its maximum capacity of 25 in-patients in recent weeks as the Omicron variant surged throughout New England.
The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases, which by early January were predominantly Omicron, has started to decrease in the Granite State.
As of Jan. 30, as reported on the state’s COVID-19 website at covid19.nh.gov/dashboard, the seven-day average number of new cases per day was 1,311, down from a high point of 3,651 per day just two weeks earlier.
Dr. Matt Dunn, Memorial’s chief medical officer said local figures are similar to those in other New England states.
But he said they are wondering whether state figures still accurately represent the actual number of cases since at-home tests are becoming more widely available and people often don’t report their test results to the state.
He believes case rates may be higher than is being represented "because we’re not seeing all those patients that are testing themselves,” Dunn said
“I think if we’re really looking at some of the data in terms of how Omicron has really developed in most of the country, we’re looking at a four-to-six-week upward spike, a small period of plateau and then a very significant decrease,” which, he said, should come by mid-February.
Dunn also reported on the new Omicron sub-variant, BA.2, which he called a sibling variant of the virus.
BA.2,now the dominant strain in some European countries, makes people as sick as Omicron but spreads even faster, Dunn said.
“It’s hard to know how this will impact us. What some countries have seen is a slight pause in their escalation and then a significant increase as this second Omicron variant comes into the area,” he said.
Meanwhile, the hospital in recent weeks has weathered its first confirmed outbreaks of the virus among staff members and in the Merriman House nursing home attached to the hospital.
An “outbreak” is defined as three or more linked people among whom the virus is spreading over a 14-day period. The state and Centers for Disease Control use this definition to identify outbreaks in nursing homes, schools and other settings.
The outbreak among hospital staff was in the primary care department.
Mathisen noted that the information about the outbreak was posted to patients through the hospital’s electronic records system, known as MyChart, and some patients have canceled or rescheduled appointments.
“We’re seeing a bit of a dip. That is a little bit concerning because any patient delay in care could lead to something worse,” Mathisen said, but he emphasized that the hospital remains completely operational and encouraged people not to postpone care.
“I’d just like to say to everybody that we are keeping this place safe, as safe as any hospital could. And if our patients need care, please come in and get the care. We are masked, at the very least, with surgical masks, N-95s in many areas,” he said.
Overall, staffing has improved over the past week, and Mathisen reported last Friday that only three employees were out due to illness or exposure to COVID-19.
“Two weeks ago, we had approximately 30 out, which was really pushing our limits,” he said.
The improvement is due in part to changes in CDC guidance that allow people who have been vaccinated to return to work earlier if they do not test positive several days after exposure.
While the Merriman House remained on outbreak status on Friday, Mathisen said the number of active cases has dropped significantly.
A total of 19 Merriman residents tested positive and 18 have recovered from the virus, he said, adding they had shown mild or no symptoms of the disease.
Mathisen said, “Our team did a great job with monoclonal therapy for the majority of them.The bottom line is the symptoms were very low for the majority of them.”
This is the first time any COVID-19 cases in the Merriman House, and Mathisen noted the outcomes could have been very different if there had been an outbreak there earlier in the pandemic, before there was a vaccine and before treatments like monoclonal antibodies were available.
“If this were two years ago, with the original COVID, we might have been in a very different place,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.