CONWAY — Amid rising prices, selectmen recently opted to halt several road paving projects this year as they otherwise would not have enough money to run the plow trucks this winter unless they called for a special town meeting to unlock funds.
This wouldn't be an issue if Conway had a town council instead of a board of selectmen.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said May 31 although about $40,000 was added to the town’s proposed operating budget at deliberative session in March, the $12,754,558 operating budget voters passed in April still can’t accommodate paving roads and running trucks.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith said the budget for diesel fuel and gas for the town and school buses is in the highway department’s line item.
“We have spent about $120,000 to date and the budget is about $158,000,” said Smith. “We have about $40,000 left, and it’s the end of five months.”
When the Conway School District pays the town back for the fuel, the money goes back into the town’s general fund.
The problem, said Holmes, is that once the money is back in the general fund, it requires a town vote to spend it.
“We have money in the bank; we just need to be able to appropriate it,” said Holmes.
Ultimately, selectmen voted 5-0 to cancel paving jobs on Davis Hill, Meeting House and Woodland Grove, and discontinue the paving in progress on Forbes Drive/Randall Farm Road.
Holmes said town staff could ask the NH Department of Revenue Administration if they had any suggestions and organize a special town meeting later on this year if necessary.
Town votes are poorly attended and its doubtful if most residents understand issues well enough to make informed votes. A town council would handle decisions like reallocating general fund money without the hassle of calling a special meeting or waiting a year for an annual meeting.
Both The Conway Daily Sun and newly elected planning board member Mark Hounsell have called for forming a charter commission to change the town form of government from board of selectmen to town council.
Of the 19 percent voter participation rate at the April elections, Hounsell said, "It was dismal." Hounsell said he was taken aback that a lot of voters he spoke with at the polls had no idea selectmen were asking for $399,000 to put public bathrooms in North Conway Village.
"It doesn't cost the voter any lack of authority," said Hounsell. "They've already given it up. They don't vote. People don't vote."
The Sun considers the town's governmental structure, Selectmen/Town Manager, to be too cumbersome. In Early May, the Sun called for creating a charter commission to change it to a town council. The Sun said in April voters were confronted with 47 town and school articles and most "were articles that voters had little understanding of, nor, in reality, could have been expected to be versed in. How many voters, for example, can make intelligent choices on amounts in capital reserve funds or mutual aid agreements?"
The town of Durham has town council/administrator/manager form of government, according to Durham's administrator Todd Selig.
Selig told the Sun in an email that if Conway had a structure like Durham, the council could move the general fund money to fuel without having to call a special town meeting.
"There is no longer a Town Meeting in Durham," said Selig. "In essence, the Town Council has taken on this role. Generally speaking, it has the legislative powers of the Town Meeting and the governing powers of the Board of Selectmen."
He said there are different models for town councils.
"Durham's town council may both make local laws (called ordinances) and adopt a budget without further action of the town. The "administrator" proposes an annual budget to the town council," said Selig who explained Durham has a nine member council. "Only bond questions on a single issue with proposed debt in excess of $2.3 million must be approved by referendum. Referendum matters may also be brought to a vote of the town."
He added, "The Town of Newmarket operates under a slight variation of the town council-town manager format. In Newmarket, the town council may adopt ordinances, but the budget still requires adoption by the community at a special annual budgetary town meeting."
The Sun asked readers about this in Tele-Talk and there wasn't much enthusiasm for change.
"I was surprised that there wasn't more support for a town council in Tele-Talk," said Holmes. "I personally think it's worth looking into but a lot of people seem to be happy with the status quo."
