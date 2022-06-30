CONWAY — This isn’t the first time Tom Holmes has ridden in the grand marshal’s vehicle in a Conway Independence Day Parade — but come Monday at 1:30 p.m. it will mark the first time he'll be riding as THE grand marshal.
“I rode with Earl Sires when he was retiring as town manager in 2017," Holmes said this week. He asked me to accompany him — now that I’m retiring as town manager, the town is honoring me. Never in a million years did I think I’d get to ride in the grand marshal car twice,” laughed Holmes, who turns 67 come Sept. 21 and is retiring Aug. 1.
He will be joined by wife, Wendy, who works at Badger Peabody & Smith Realty in North Conway and is a longtime Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation board member.
According to Conway Parks and Recreation Director Mike Lane, the Holmeses will ride in a 1994 25th anniversary Pontiac Trans Am driven and owned by Julia and Bob King of Glen.
Originally from Beverly, Mass., where he served as assessor before coming to Conway, Holmes is a Navy veteran hired as Conway tax assessor on Aug. 1, 1994. Holmes became town manager Aug. 1, 2017.
When he leaves town staff are hosting a party for him. Town Hall will close at 4 p.m. July 19 to allow time for an invite-only celebration for Holmes at a different location, according to incoming Town Manager Johnny Eastman.
Eastman recently stepped down after 32 years as Conway Parks and Recr director to take on the town manager's role.
Eastman has been job shadowing Holmes over the past several months in preparation for his new position. Rather than ride with Holmes as Holmes rode with Sires in the '17 Fourth of July Parade, Eastman said wants Holmes to get all of the attention.
“He deserves it. He has served the town well,” said Eastman. “I will stand in the crowd and cheer him on from the sidelines.”
That will be a new way for Eastman to celebrate Independence Day as for the past 25 years he has been in charge of overseeing the town’s Independence Day Parade and fireworks.
Eastman said he plans to leave all of that to Mike Lane, his former assistant, and staff.
“I have turned it over to Mike and he is doing a good job and I don’t want to interfere. No one will even know I’m not there — and that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” said Eastman, laughingly adding, “I’ve worked it for 25 years. This is going to be my first July Fourth off, and I’m looking forward to it."
Lane said he is happy for Holmes. He said usually Conway Rec runs its parade grand marshal selection past the town manager for the OK, but this year, "For obvious reasons, we ran it by Johnny, not Tom!"
As for Holmes, he says he is honored to be named grand marshal and proud of his service to the town.
Asked if he's been practicing his grand marshal parade wave, Holmes laughed and said, “Oh yeah — and I’m trying on a couple of different hats to use, too. Maybe I’ll switch one every few hundred feet.”
That’s Holmes — a man of many hats who has served the town well over the years.
