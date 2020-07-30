CONWAY — Economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of policing bad behavior might lead to a big tax bill for local property owners Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes told a round table panel led by Congressman Chris Pappas on Thursday.
According to Pappas' office, the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic created significant reductions in state and local tax revenue across New Hampshire.
A provision of the CARES Act barred communities with populations below 500,000 from accessing direct federal aid. New Hampshire has effectively been cut off from direct federal support for local communities.
Pappas and House leadership seek "robust" funding for local governments in the next COVID-19 response package. The proposed Heroes Act includes more than $1.5 billion in direct assistance to New Hampshire localities and $3.5 billion to the state government, but those funds are not currently included in legislation introduced by Senate Republicans this week.
"I think our smaller communities are hurting just as much if not more than some of our biggest cities are," said Pappas. "So we've got to understand that experience, and I think provides some equity."
Under a relief package Pappas champions, Conway would get $5,068,319.
Holmes agreed with other panelists that it would be better to get direct aid from the federal government because it is quicker than getting it from the state and would come with fewer strings attached.
So far, said Holmes, the town's tax revenues only lag about 2 percent behind last year's. However, the town isn't out of the woods financially.
"We are already receiving requests for abatements, especially from the lodging industry, when numbers are way down, and revenues are way off," said Holmes. "And if we end up having to abate those property values that was set in Conway's case in 2019 that shrinking of the tax base is going to shift over to residential families shoulders, their bills are going to go up."
What's more, it's still unclear if the state of New Hampshire will be able to meet its obligations in terms of providing towns like Conway revenue from the rooms and meals tax and highway block grants. If the town doesn't receive that money then more expense will fall on local taxpayers. He added businesses like J.C. Penney have gone bankrupt.
"We would like to see some funding and some ability to use that funding to offset these unprecedented costs," said Holmes. "And, and make sure that the taxpayers are not as impacted."
The town of Conway has already been made eligible for reimbursement of up to $240,000 for pandemic related expenses. This money came from the federal government and was distributed through the state of New Hampshire.
Holmes said the amount of aid was based on population but that short changes Conway because of all the second homeowners and tourists.
Holmes said that Conway's government moves slowly and added that its annual town meeting is called a "deliberative session." But the town has had to act quickly to respond to a variety of challenges due to COVID-19.
"We need to be able to be on a dime and you're going to need a lot of dimes to deal with this," Holmes said.
Holmes also told Pappas that popular areas are "being overrun" by tourists from away.
This has created additional costs for "sanitation facilities," trash pickup, medical staff for summer recreation programs plus overtime at the town clerk's office. He said people from New York and southern New England are changing their residency and vehicle plates to New Hampshire.
"We have seen that the people who are visiting us right now are a little more unruly than they were in the past," said Holmes.
"Being a Navy veteran, I think I know the reason," he said. "It's as if they were out at sea for a long time. And then all of a sudden, they're in port and blowing off steam. But it's created some local fear, which is translating into anger and road rage incidents and so forth."
"And, and we're having trouble keeping up with the emergency response calls. There's a lot of injuries down in the Kanc and in the woods and so forth," said Holmes. "We've had fires from people camping out in places where they don't usually camp out. And we've just had a lot of unanticipated expenses."
Pappas responded to Holmes' concerns by thanking him for sharing his thoughts and saying he understands that Conway is "so tied" to the state's tourism economy. He also said aid programs need oversight and to be targeted.
"And we know that future is so uncertain, you know, for our restaurants and lodging establishments, and anyone who's in the travel and tourism economy. It's a very mixed picture, in the coming months and even for the next few years. And I know your local revenue is so tied to the fate of of that economy," said Pappas. "It's really important, we provide you the support you need."
Asked by the Union Leader if there are any municipalities that are in particularly in bad shape, Pappas said that there's a hiring freeze in Hillsborough County and it's budget is "pushed to the limit" to pay workers.
The Sun asked if all the various federal relief packages that have been passed could end up putting individuals and governments ahead of the game financially.
"I think there's a lot of unpredictability and the steps we took in the CARES Act passed, near unanimously, through Congress. The president signed it and provided significant support for our workers who are out of work through no fault of their own, to our states that were experiencing hard times and increased costs, to our local businesses that have been forced to close or for seeing a fraction of their normal revenue," Pappas said. "So those steps were extraordinary. But I think we have to continue to refine and recalibrate them over time."
Somersworth Mayor Dana Hilliard also addressed the Sun's question.
"As Tom would agree, towns and cities don't ever get ahead, what we're able to do is we're able to is finally focus on projects that we've had to put off for decades to ensure that our books are balanced," said Hilliard. "So there is a constant weighing in of what a critical need is in what we have to do not really what we would like to do."
