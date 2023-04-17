ALBANY — On Friday, April 14 shortly before 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a pair of hikers had phoned 911 for assistance. A coordinate from their phone placed them over three miles from the trailhead and nearly 650 off trail in the area of the Bee Line Trail on Mt. Chocorua.

The hikers were Pauline Sanchez, 36, of San Jose, Calif., and Sheena Santos, 34, of Radford, Va. They had good cellphone service in the area, and after speaking with them it was learned they had attempted to descend the Bee Line Trail but had gotten off trail, and Sanchez had lost a shoe along the way in deep snow that she was unable to recover.

