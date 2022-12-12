CONWAY — The Kennett High School Music Department is scheduled to present its 2022 Holiday Concert on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the KHS Loynd Auditorium. The concert, “Season’s Greetings from KHS Music,” marks the first concert for the public since December 2018.
“We hope community members will come out, once again, to support these young musicians and to enjoy the music of the season,” said KHS Music Director Therese Davison.
A $5 donation will be accepted at the door. Snow date is next Monday, Dec. 19.
Pieces will include “Hanukkah Dance (Sevivon)” to mark the beginning of Hanukkah on Dec. 18; “Wizards in Winter,” made famous by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra”; and a jazz medley of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “O Christmas Tree” and “Good King Wenceslas” entitled “A Jazzy Christmas.”
Davison said soloists will include Jason Baker on trumpet, Kaylee Miner and Levi Schaub on alto sax and Abbott Sherlock on tenor sax. “The audience is sure to enjoy this piece — it’s the band’s favorite,” she said.
The KHS Concert Choir will perform four numbers: “We Three Kings,” “Mary Did You Know,” “Carry the Light” and the always popular medley “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree — Jingle Bell Rock.’
The Jazz Band has also prepared seasonal big band favorites, including “In the Stone,” the Earth, Wind and Fire funk classic arranged by Victor Lopez; “Jingle Bell Boogie,” a jazz interpretation of “Jingle Bells”; and Paul Lavender’s “Big Noise from Winnetka.”
Davison also noted: “The Drumline will make its annual, lively appearance at the concert as well. You don’t want to miss, ‘A Mad Drumline’s Christmas.’ The piece is a medley of all the songs in Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker Suite.’ You’ll hear ‘Dance of the Reed Pipes,’ ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (a variation on a theme),’ ‘Arabian Dance’ and ‘Russian Dance (Trepak (a variation on a theme).’
“The next Drumline Show, ‘The Good, the Bad and the Drumline’,’ explores a Wild West theme and opens Feb. 3 in the KHS Auditorium.” she said. “Save the date and look for our upcoming announcements.”
Davison said holiday concert will end with a grand finale performance of “Deck the Halls,” featuring all ensembles.
