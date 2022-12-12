KHS Holiday Concert is Dec. 15

Kennett High School’s Block 2 drumline is shown playing “Here Drums Santa Claus” at the 2018 holiday concert, the last time the holiday concert was performed in public. (JAMIE GEMMITI PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kennett High School Music Department is scheduled to present its 2022 Holiday Concert on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the KHS Loynd Auditorium. The concert, “Season’s Greetings from KHS Music,” marks the first concert for the public since December 2018.

“We hope community members will come out, once again, to support these young musicians and to enjoy the music of the season,” said KHS Music Director Therese Davison.

