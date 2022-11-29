Riley Hayes of Jackson (right) exits a Carroll County courtroom Tuesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. His attorney, Leslie Gill of & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua, is at left. Hayes will be sentenced in January. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — Riley Hayes, 19, of Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday in Carroll County Superior Court to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child as part of a deal in which a felony charge against him was dropped. The next step is sentencing in January.
He had been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim allegedly “physically helpless to resist.”
He also was charged with misdemeanor sexual assault. According to the criminal complaint that Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi filed, the victim was 15 years old and the age difference between him and her was four years or less.
Hayes pleaded not guilty in March of 2021. His trial was to run from Dec. 12-16 but was canceled in the wake of the notice of intent to plead guilty that was filed recently by Hayes’ lawyers, Robin Melone of Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
According to the plea deal, which Judge Mark Attorri approved Tuesday, Hayes pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child for “inducing” the girl “to consume alcohol, which rendered her intoxicated, conduct that endangered her health or safety.”
Attorri became Carroll County’s Superior Court Judge in October. Attorri inherited the case from Judge Amy Ignatius who now sits in Merrimack County.
A stalking charge filed in district court was dropped. Attorri had to ask Hayes a series of questions to make sure Hayes understood the agreement, his right to trial he was waving and that he was of sound mind and not being coerced or threatened and that he is in fact guilty.
Hayes agrees to serve up to a year in jail and have another yearlong jail term suspended for three years. He also agrees to have no contact with the alleged victim and another minor who was identified with initials.
“The agreement that’s been reached here is what we lawyers call a capped plea,” Attori explained. “On one of those two misdemeanor charges, when we get to sentencing ... you could be sentenced by the court to up to 12 months on that charge. That’s within the ceiling that the lawyers have agreed to on your behalf. So, if you were to be sentenced anything up to that maximum, jail, you wouldn’t be able to withdraw your plea.”
Attorri could have nixed the plea deal but he didn’t. During the hearing, Attorri gently chided Hayes for breaking eye contact and looking down.
“You and I need to be on the same wavelength here, OK?” said Attorri. “This is not a perfunctory thing. This is important.”
Hayes went on to confirm that he intended to plead guilty to the two charges and he had thoroughly discussed the decision with his counsel.
Tuesday’s hearing took about 20 minutes.
Sentencing is to occur on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m. That hearing is expected to take two hours, according to the notice of hearing.
Representing the prosecution Tuesday were Andruzzi and Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair. Blair said the Jan. 30 hearing would be “contested.”
The now dropped April 2021 indictment for aggravated felonious sexual assault could have carried a 10-to-20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine.
