Riley Hayes 1

Riley Hayes of Jackson (right) exits a Carroll County courtroom Tuesday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. His attorney, Leslie Gill of & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua, is at left. Hayes will be sentenced in January. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — Riley Hayes, 19, of Jackson pleaded guilty Tuesday in Carroll County Superior Court to misdemeanor sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child as part of a deal in which a felony charge against him was dropped. The next step is sentencing in January.

He had been charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault in February 2021 in connection with an incident that allegedly took place Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway, when the female victim allegedly “physically helpless to resist.”

