By Lauren Chooljian, NHPR
EFFINGHAM — Elizabeth walked out of Green Mountain Treatment Center in 2017 on what she described as a spiritual high. She was newly sober and excited to start the next chapter of her recovery from opioid addiction.
Those feelings were fleeting. One day after leaving treatment, she said she received unsolicited, explicit Snapchat messages, including a photo of a sex organ and invitations to meet for sex.
The messages, she said, came from Eric Spofford, founder of Granite Recovery Centers, parent company of the facility Elizabeth had just left. Spofford is one of the most prominent figures in New Hampshire’s response to the opioid epidemic.
Two weeks later, Elizabeth began using opioids again. She said Spofford’s harassment, “100 percent set me back in my recovery.” NHPR agreed to identify Elizabeth by her middle name only, because she’s concerned about speaking publicly.
Apparently, Elizabeth is not alone. An NHPR investigation uncovered multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliation by Spofford while he was CEO of GRC.
A former GRC employee told NHPR that in 2018, Spofford sexually assaulted her during the workday. In 2020, according to multiple sources, another GRC employee told several colleagues that Spofford had sexually assaulted her, leading some of them, including the chief operating officer, to quit the company. Multiple sources say Spofford told them he negotiated a paid settlement with this employee that had the effect of silencing her.
GRC is the largest provider of substance use disorder treatment in New Hampshire and serves thousands of people across New England each year, at a time when the need for treatment continues to outpace availability.
It appears Spofford retains ownership of a building at 277 Artist Falls Road, North Conway, known as the Forest Glen Inn through an LLC called 277 Artist Falls Road LLC.
Emails to his attorney, Mitchell Schuster, and the business email for Artist Falls Road LLC were not returned as of press time.
Spofford did not respond to specific questions from NHPR. Schuster, said in a written statement, “Mr. Spofford denies any alleged misconduct — in particular, the sexual assault accusations, which are not only categorically untrue, but defamatory in nature.”
The statement continues, “Some recovering addicts are uniquely suited to work in the field and are able to use their past experiences to help others in need. Others relapse and revert to the lies that tragically go hand-in-hand with addiction.”
Schuster also said “former and current” GRC employees “refused to corroborate these false allegations.” When asked to provide contact information so NHPR could interview these people, Schuster did not respond.
The allegations raise questions about the company that made Spofford wealthy, and New Hampshire’s reliance on Spofford to address the opioid epidemic.
As the scale of the epidemic ballooned over the past decade, so did Spofford’s prominence. At an appearance with Spofford in July 2021 at GRC’s corporate offices in Salem, Gov. Chris Sununu championed Spofford, saying he is “one of the first guys I’ll pick up the phone to” for advice about responding to the opioid crisis. Sununu’s office did not respond to several requests for comment.
In December 2021, Spofford announced he sold GRC to BayMark Health Services, a Texas-based treatment company, for an undisclosed sum. (Spofford said the amount was “more money than I’d ever seen in my entire life.”)
GRC’s website does not list a current CEO. A request for comment to the company’s chief financial officer went unanswered.
Spofford is now 37. This month, he purchased a waterfront home in Miami for $20.75 million. He has expressed ambitions to remain in the addiction treatment industry and expand nationwide. But people who worked with Spofford and witnessed his behavior say he should not be in the addiction treatment field.
“He should be shunned, shamed and probably prosecuted,” said Piers Kaniuka, the former director of spiritual life at GRC, who wrote a book with Spofford in 2019 called “Real People, Real Recovery.”
Kaniuka said when he went to work at GRC, he knew “fully well (Spofford) had liabilities. I certainly didn’t know he was going to turn out to be like Harvey Weinstein.,” he said.
He added, “The recovery industry needs a ‘Me Too’ movement.”
When Elizabeth first met Spofford, she was in her mid-20s. She had a history of heroin addiction and said she relapsed after a serious bike accident. When she was at Green Mountain Treatment Center — GRC’s flagship facility — in 2017, she remembers Spofford was hard to miss. He’d fly to the Effingham campus in a helicopter, landing in the front yard. On Elizabeth’s final day of treatment, she said Spofford asked her to have lunch with him and another colleague in the Green Mountain cafeteria.
Elizabeth figured Spofford talked to her because they had a friend in common. Or because she was “scholarshipped,” meaning she received free treatment on Spofford’s sign-off — a common practice, according to several former GRC employees.
Elizabeth spent one month at Green Mountain, detoxing and then attending group sessions, and bonding with staff and other clients. She left in a “really, really good place.”
The next day, she said Spofford reached out to her on Snapchat.
NHPR has not viewed any Snapchat messages sent by Spofford. Videos, photos and messages sent via Snapchat disappear after the recipient views them. If the recipient takes a screenshot to save the message, the sender is notified.
Elizabeth said she told two friends about the messages. One of them died of an overdose soon afterwards. The second, Justin Downey, independently confirmed Elizabeth’s story in an interview with NHPR.
“What makes this guy think this type of behavior is OK with a girl this vulnerable?” Downey said.
Elizabeth said she feared the consequences of rejecting his advances. So she said that while she didn’t encourage Spofford’s advances and never met up with him, she didn’t tell him to stop sending the messages. Elizabeth said the messages continued occasionally over the next two years.
According to the book Spofford and Kaniuka published in 2019, “Real People, Real Recovery,” Spofford grew up in Salem. His father ran a logging company. His parents split up when he was in fifth grade. He began selling marijuana and, by his mid-teens, he was selling and using opioids.
“At only 15,” he writes, “I was a full-blown heroin addict.”
Spofford dropped out of high school. He said he overdosed five times and went to jail several times. (NHPR could only confirm one overdose and one arrest and related jail time in Maine, for carrying a concealed weapon.)
Spofford said he finally stopped using drugs for good in 2006, at the age of 21. Two years later, with backing from his father, Spofford secured a loan to buy a house in Derry. Spofford turned the building into an 11-bed sober living facility, The Granite House, and became its first resident.
From that first sober home, GRC grew into a sprawling treatment network that now includes three residential treatment facilities, detox, outpatient treatment and multiple sober homes. The need for treatment was — and remains — immense.
Part of GRC’s growth has been fueled by state contracts including, since 2019, more than $3 million in no-bid contracts to temporarily house people waiting for treatment or in need of shelter.
As GRC’s footprint grew, so did Spofford’s reputation. Spofford has been repeatedly lauded by New Hampshire politicians. In 2015, then-U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte invited him to Washington to testify at a Senate hearing on opioid abuse.
This past summer, Sununu stood side by side with Spofford for a photo op at GRC’s corporate headquarters in Salem. Sununu praised the company, saying, “They’re embedded in their community. People know them. It’s great.” He added that New Hampshire needs “more of this all across the state.”
Now that Spofford has sold GRC, he is building a new company, Spofford Enterprises, which describes itself as an entrepreneurial investment firm. The firm’s website says it has offices in both Salem and Miami, and Spofford has made it clear on social media that Miami is where he sees his future.
NHPR has spoken with more than a dozen former employees who shared complicated memories of their time at GRC. They described a passionate, mission-driven community that saved lives. For some, it was the only sober community they knew. Some felt indebted to Spofford for their sobriety.
Spofford also inspired fear. Multiple sources described GRC under Spofford as a “cult”-like environment, in which Spofford demanded total loyalty, placed his favorites in positions for which they were unqualified, and acted abusively towards staff. A lawsuit filed by one former employee over a financial dispute claims Spofford “mercilessly harassed and belittled” the employee.
According to many GRC staff, there didn’t appear to be any way to hold Spofford accountable for his behavior in the workplace. When Spofford was CEO, he held all the power.
As far as government oversight, the state of New Hampshire is responsible for licensing and overseeing some types of substance use disorder treatment, such as residential treatment. The Department of Health and Human Services makes annual visits to each of the facilities it licenses, and public documentation suggests that the only violations the state found at GRC residential facilities were minor, such as incorrect paperwork. The department, citing state law, said any documentation beyond annual visits could not be shared publicly.
In a statement to NHPR, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said it had received nine complaints involving Granite Recovery Centers between 2013 and 2022. The complaints included sanitation, poor conditions, COVID protocol violations and what it called “staffing issues.” The AG’s office said it had not received any complaints of sexual assault against Spofford.
Elizabeth, the former client who said she received explicit Snapchat messages from Spofford, said she is now sober. She told NHPR she hopes her decision to speak out can bring change. “If I can do anything to make at least one treatment center better, I’m happy to do that.”
Jason Moon contributed to this article.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org
