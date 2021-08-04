CONWAY — While many take to the water to cool off in the summer, some can now turn to its frozen form, with the reopening of the Ham Ice Arena for public skating and three-on-three hockey camps.
The Ham closes every spring and then reopens in the summer.
Public skating is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. and on weekends from noon-1:30 p.m. Stick-and-puck is Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30-5 p.m. and weekends from 1:45-3:15 p.m. The puck drops for the coed league Thursday.
Admission for public skating is $7 for adults and $6 for children age 14 and under. Rental skates are $4. Stick-and-puck costs $12.
Women’s and open hockey leagues will form in September. But youth hockey camps are starting up now. Kennett High Hockey is hosting three-on-three camps for age groups ranging from 5-to-7-year-olds to 14-to-18-year-olds, with the younger two groups playing Mondays and Wednesdays and the older two groups playing Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In addition, Scoring Concepts is hosting “Tuesday Night Summer Skills” through Aug. 17 for ages 7 to 17, focusing on skating and puck skills. Kennett also has another hockey camp this coming weekend.
Rink manager Dave “Woody” Woodbury said the youth hockey camps are a big draw, with 35-40 kids from across the valley expected to play in Monday night’s camps.
“We get kids from Berlin to Wolfeboro,” Woodbury noted.
Woodbury added that he’s glad the extra COVID precautions the rink had to take last season aren’t required for this year. Last year everyone entering the arena had to give their contact information, sign a waiver and have their temperature taken. None of those measures is required this season as of yet, and the snack shack will also be reopening in a limited capacity. The pro shop also will be opening, mostly carrying hockey sticks.
Looking ahead, Woodbury is feeling good. “It was tough last year, but hopefully this year will be easier,” he said.
Public skating attendance was sparse Monday afternoon, but the skaters who were there were enthusiastic about the rink’s reopening.
Christine Chang and son Miles Scott, residents of England, said they came to the rink for the afternoon with Miles’ father, Joe Scott of Chatham. Chang said they come to the rink almost every year and absolutely love it, especially since skating isn’t as widespread as in New England.
“It’s really fun in the summer,” Chang noted, “Because it’s so empty, you have the rink all to yourself. It’s way better.”
Donald Estabrooks of Harrison, Maine, pulled out some figure skating moves on the ice, saying he’s a longtime patron of the rink. He even learned to skate at the Ham as a teenager, and since then he’s been involved as a coach and in the skating club.
He said he was excited to be back on the ice, having gone months without skating.
“I’m a bit rusty,” he said, “It makes a big difference when I haven’t skated in a while.”
For more information and to see the full calendar of upcoming events, go to hamarena.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.