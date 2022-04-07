CONWAY — It's ice-out time on local lakes and ponds, and at the Ham Ice Arena on West Main Street in Conway as well, as the season is winding down at the valley’s non-profit, indoor ice facility, according to manager Dave “Woody” Woodbury.
After two years of not having hosted annual spring adult hockey tournaments due to COVID concerns, tournaments have returned, said Woodbury, with the Co-Ed Ice Out Tourney recently held March 25-27.
That tournament featured teams from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, including local squads Almost There, Team Bartlett and this year’s champions, the Madness (aka the Left Wings), which featured several local players, including Dillon Smith, Amy Floria, Mike and Nick Potenza, Bob Hughes, Tom Curley, Robbie Black, Leanne Boody and Jenn Moore.
Upcoming tournaments include the Presidents Cup Tourney for players aged 18 and older this weekend, April 8-10, with A and B divisions.
Local teams include Frechette Tire’s A and B; Merlino’s, the Ham and Causeway Marina of Naples, Maine.
Looking to the end of the month, the Ham will host a 50-Plus Tournament to close out the season April 22-24, replacing what in pre-COVID years was known as the Old Man of the Mountains Tournament.
“We will take the ice out after that tournament for our annual shutdown for repairs and sprucing up,” said Woodbury, who said after that initial shutdown, the arena will be available for rent by the hour, half-day or day.
He said street hockey and Wiffle Ball leagues and/or tournaments are in the planning stages for the early part of the summer and asks for interested teams to contact him at (603) 447-5886.
“We will start putting the ice back in mid- to late-July, with a targeted opening of Aug. 1, and we will the be open right through April. We’ll have hockey camps and clinics, adult leagues, public skating, stick and puck sessions, curling and much more,” said Woodbury.
A Summer 3-on-3 camp is to return, along with a a Back Bay Thunderbird Hockey Camp Aug. 1-3; Scoring Concepts with Andrew Trimble, Aug. 2, 9 and 16; a Kennett Hockey Summer Camp Aug. 12-14; and Conway Rec Pond Hockey and the MWV Skating Club summer skating classes.
Woodbury said the Ham’s $250,000 Repair and Replace Matching Capital Campaign stands within $50,000 of its goal to match the $250,000 pledge made by an anonymous donor.
“We're closing in on it,” he said.
Prior to ice-out at the end of the month, the Ham continues to offer stick-and-puck, public skating and adult leagues. After the stringent protocols during the first year of dealing with the pandemic, he said the arena now has a “mask suggested” policy concerning COVID protocols.
For more information, go to hamarena.com or call (603) 447-5886.
