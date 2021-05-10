CONWAY — A group advocating for responsible short-term rental ownership today plans to ask selectmen to hold off on enforcing a ban on STRs. The local chamber of commerce slso seeks a grace period on enforcement.
The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce recently released a statement on the STR issue, saying it supports a grace period through Columbus Day weekend to allow STR owners and those who have made their vacation plans to include an STR stay time to adjust to the new rules passed by majority vote at the April Town Meeting.
“We feel confident that the Town of Conway Board of Selectman will approach this issue with fairness as they begin the process of administering the will of the voters,” said the chamber.
Selectmen are to meet today at Town Hall at 4 p.m. There is an occupancy limit of 25 people in the selectmen’s meeting room. The topic of short-term rentals is not on the public portion of the agenda, but there will be time allotted for public comments.
A non-public session is scheduled at the end of the meeting for “consideration of legal advice.”
This comes on the heels of a letter the town issued May 7, informing the more than 500 short-term rental owners that non-owner-occupied short-term rentals are not allowed in residential zones.
But the recently formed Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, self-described as having a membership of over 1,200 members, there has been “clear consensus” in town that there should be regulations on the rentals but not an outright ban.
According to the group’s president, David Cavanaugh, the association embraces the town’s new noise ordinance and wants to help enforce it. It also is looking for ways it can help the town “in tackling the shortage of affordable housing.”
But most of all, it wishes to address the anxiety of tourists who have already booked their 2021 vacations at STRs in Conway as well as “mitigate” the extreme concern” of STR support workers.
“Therefore, this association is coming forward to ask the selectmen to reconsider their decision to institute a ban and instead pause for a period of time to allow the community at large to forge a comprehensive set of solutions,” said a letter the association shared with the Sun.
“We kindly request a moratorium on serving cease-and-desist orders, at least through the end of the next New Hampshire State General Assembly (New Hampshire General Court).
“We will use this valuable hiatus to demonstrate that we are valuable and considerate members of the Mt. Washington Valley community and are focused on further improving the town and its reputation as a wonderful tourist destination.”
According to Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro), the state legislative session ends in late June.
The letter the town released May 7 to the STR property owners in residential zones was signed by code officer David Pandora and said, “We would prefer to achieve voluntary compliance as opposed to an enforcement action. Please let us know your position within 30 days of the date of this letter.”
On April 28, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes, whom selectmen appointed to be their spokesman on the issue, issued a statement in which he said the town was planning to release a letter stating that “if people are still offering homes for STR in a residential zone and they have not received a Certificate of Occupancy for an owner-occupied tourist home, then they are in violation of our zoning ordinance and could eventually be subject to court-ordered fees and fines.”
The letter does not spell out what fees or fines may accrue if the owner refuses to comply with the town’s ban.
On Monday, Paul Mayer, president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors, said, “I found the letter unclear and confusing. The voters failed to pass the definition of short-term renting at the ballot, but now the town is trying to regulate it. It doesn’t work that way in New Hampshire real estate law.”
Cavanaugh said he, too, found the town’s letter “very confusing.” He couldn’t say what the members of his group might do in response to the letter.
“However, we are aware of many future reservations that have been canceled by vacationers,” said Cavanaugh. “These cancellations have been projected to occur and will certainly have a negative impact to the tourist economy in Conway.”
Mayer said that STR owners consider their rentals to be legal, “since the town hasn’t shown any regulations or zoning that they are in violation of.” He also said that according to attorney Mark Puffer, a real estate expert with the Preti Flaherty Law Firm, even if there is a ban, existing STRs should be grandfathered in.
Cavanaugh said his group plans to have one representative at today’s meeting who can speak for the group, adding that person isn’t him because he has jury duty. He said other group members may choose to speak for themselves.
