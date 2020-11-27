CONWAY — While the route was different than in the past, the mission remained the same for North Conway residents Jessica Dolan and Bobby Graustein when they laced up their running shoes Sept. 26 to participate in the 11th annual Run to Home Base.
The event, which has traditionally been through run Boston and culminating at home plate in Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, went to a virtual format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graustein and Dolan not only completed their 5K runs but are ranked among the top 10 individual fundraisers. Graustein, 17, ended up third overall, raising $5,700, while Dolan, 39, was ninth, raising $3,435.
“My experience with Run to Home Base has been life-changing,” Graustein said. “I will miss the on-site program, especially the speakers dignitaries, current/former military members, Home Base staff and the most powerful — service members or families receiving or received treatment from Home Base.”
According to runtohomebase.org, the organization is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.
"As a National Center of Excellence, Home Base operates the first and largest private-sector clinic in the nation devoted to providing life-saving clinical care and support for the treatment of the invisible wounds to include post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, anxiety, depression, co-occurring substance use disorder, family relationship challenges and other issues associated with military service," the website says.
Graustein was doing the run for the fourth year in a row. Among those he honored was his grandfather, Lt. Cmdr. Robert S. Graustein, who was killed in Vietnam on Dec. 21, 1972.
Although he never met his namesake but feels a special connection to the man he closely resembles, and was named for.
“He was a lieutenant commander stationed on the USS Saratoga,” Bobby explained. “My dad was only 10 years old when my grandfather was shot down on a night mission named the ‘Christmas Bombing.’”
Graustein also honored other relatives and family friends who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces by placing their names on his shirt. They are: Scott Graustein, Navy; Roy Andrews, Army; Paul Weld, Army; John Graustein, Army; David Terry, Navy; Catherine Terry, Navy (active); Jason Turner, Navy; Jacob Turner, Army (active); and Ray Gilmore Jr., Army.
Graustein ran hs 5K through the scenic Whitaker Woods in North Conway. He started on the third-base line of the ball field and actually completed his run by stepping on home plate. Home Base sent each of the participants a replica home plate to use if they needed to signify the end of their runs.
With mom and dad, Bethanne and Steve, on hand to provide support, Graustein, a senior at Kennett High, was joined on the run by classmate Sydney Dublois-Hill.
“As mom/spectator, I definitely missed the stories/success stories of those who have been gotten treatment from the Home Base program and the strides the organization is making towards helping more veterans and their families," Bethanne said. "I missed watching all the runners complete their race in Fenway and having the ability to cross home plate to do so.
She added: “Each year there is a station to box necessities for active service members who are overseas. This year, I wanted to create a similar feeling for the finish. Banners were provide by Donna Dublois. We had a small crowd of people to cheer for Bobby and Sydney who ran with him. I can’t thank the community enough for their support of Bobby and the Home Base program.”
Meanwhile, Dolan, 39, was inspired to join the Army by Run to Home Base. She is stationed at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and it was her 10th time running the event.
“While the run has shifted to virtual, the need to continue to raise funds to support the Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program, is real,” Dolan shared on her Facebook page.
“Treating the invisible wounds that war leaves behind is just as important as treating the visible ones; providing support for the families of those who have served is also very important."
Dolan was the top fundraiser among all military personnel to run.
Each participant who raised more than $500 received a Home Base thermal water bottle and will have a digital photo of their name appear on the Jumbotron at Fenway Park at a future Red Sox home game.
Those who raise over $1,000 receive two tickets to a Red Sox game for the 2021 Run to Home Base event, on a date yet to be determined, and a chance to win four Green Monster tickets to the 2021 Run to Home Base event.
Those raising $2,500 also receive a customized Red Sox jersey, and if raising $5,000 or more, get to participate in a group workout with Mike Roose, trainer for the Red Sox, on the field at Fenway Park; get a tour of the famed ball park; and have their picture taken with the World Series trophy. They also receive four premium tickets to a 2021 Red Sox home game.
