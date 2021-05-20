CONWAY — Among the dignitaries promised to attend the public dedication of the new $6.7 million North Conway Fire Station on Saturday are Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
“We’re excited to have everyone come and attend the dedication and to take a tour,” said North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner Suzanne Nelson, who chaired the Fire Expansion Committee that led to the passage last June of the 20-year bond for the construction.
The dedication is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the station located at 70 Norcross Circle in North Conway Village.
The project began last July and has been completed on budget and ahead of schedule — making Nelson especially proud of the work done by everyone involved in the project’s fulfillment.
“We’re just amazed that we got that building done in less than a year in this (pandemic-impacted) environment: everyone who was a part of this project took pride in what they were doing and worked really hard to get it done not only on time, but ahead of time.” Builders estimated the fire department would be able to move in by the end of May or early June, said Nelson, who serves as commissioner with Chair John Santuccio and fellow Commissioner Robert Porter.
“Our timing was impeccable — because we had ordered everything before construction prices were all jacked up, which is what the industry has seen across the board (with shortages of materials), so the timing was very fortunate,” said Nelson.
Robert Silva, job superintendent for general contractor Ricci Construction of Portsmouth, said those material shortages impacted only a few things toward the end but overall they were able to get the project done without any setbacks.
“We’re putting the final touches on and doing the final cleanup to get ready for Saturday,” said Silva on Thursday as he and North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece were on site, going over final details for the dedication.
“It has gone very well,’ said Silva, noting that the project was aided by an early start last July with the demolition of the former one-story brick station being moved up from Labor Day.
A mild early winter also moved construction along until winter weather finally arrived in February. By then, the building had been put under wraps to create a comfortable work environment for crews as they tackled the interior.
The program for Saturday’s dedication calls for:
• welcoming by Nelson and a singing of the National Anthem and a Pledge of Allegiance.
• blessing by Pastor Sean Dunker-Bendigo.
• fficials will include Sununu, Hassan; Executive Councilor Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield); Department of Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn; state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro); Chuck Henderson, representing U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.); Victoria Laracy, representing U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.); and Michael Sitar, president of the N.H. Fire Chiefs Association.
Nelson will then give a history of the project, followed by remarks by Preece and the official dedication.
Tours of the station will be available following the dedication, through 2 p.m. During construction, the department used the precinct’s garage on Seavey Street. Preece told the Sun that some apparatus has been moved into the new building and all of the equipment is to be moved into the new structure by next week.
The old station stood since 1962; the new one is expected to serve for the next 75 to 100 years. “It’s going to be a real asset for the community. I am very pleased with how how it fits in with the surroundings and that it’s a safe building that is built to last,” Nelson said.
The station has been designed to have a “dirty” holding area on one side of the structure, away from the office. The lower level has a small conference room and office for the chief on the northern end as well as support spaces for accessing the vehicle bays. The station also has a hose tower on the northern end. Above the offices is a living area for firefighters, with a training/common room, bunk room, kitchen space and an atrium over the rescue vehicle bay. Voters in 2020 approved a 20-year bond for the fire station by a vote of 45-3.
In addition to Nelson, the Fire Expansion Committee included Assistant Chief Chad McCarthy, Deputy Chief Tim Anderson, former NCWP Commissioner Jim Umberger and NCWP Superintendent Jason Gagnon, David Swirk, Conway Scenic Railroad and Doug Dugrenier, North Conway Country Club.
The project manager is Allan Clark and executive vice president Crystal Laliberte of REI Service Corp. of Manchester and Sugar Hill and the architect is Cris Salomon of Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness. Kristy Goodson of Northway Bank is the project financial partner.
The general contractor is Ricci Construction of Portsmouth, John Ricci, president and job superintendent is Silva. Contractors include Stan Sztela Masonry of Glen; Gordon T. Burke & Sons, North Conway; White Mountain Oil and Propane, North Conway; Portland Glass; Conway; Giguere Electric, Laconia; Chadwick Mechanical, LLC, Laconia; Pope Security Systems, Conway and S.L. Chasse Steel, Hudson.
Founded in 1905, the North Conway Fire Department has two full-time employees (Preece and Assistant Chief McCarthy) and approximately 38 on-call or volunteer firefighters. It is a fire and rescue operation. According to its website, it has four engine companies: initial attack (E1), ladder operations (T2), water supply (E3) and Rescue (X1). It also has a forestry/wild land/brush unit, a sled for winter rescues, a flat-bottom boat and an air supply truck. According to Preece, it averages 1,250 calls a year for fire and rescue.
For more information, call (603) 356-5382.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.