MADISON — Silver Lake Landing will no longer allow killing of Canada geese on its property after a resident became upset with culling efforts there.
However, the lake's association president says thinning the flock is needed to promote water quality and public health.
Silver Lake Landing, located off Route 113, is a 19-unit apartment building for adults age 62 and up. It's owned by the Silver Lake Senior Housing Corp., which is controlled by the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway.
The issue came to light after resident Ellen Perkins wrote a strongly worded letter to the Sun, describing the "horrible" sight of a man shooting four adult geese and four goslings with a shotgun. She said they were the last geese on the north end of the lake.
"This 'big game hunter' supposedly has a permit to rid our lake of these "offending creatures," as he put it, saying they are polluting the lake," said Perkins.
"Silver Lake is for everyone — people, fish, loons and geese, who only stay for just a few short month each year," she said. "They have as much right to be here as we do — after all, they were here first!"
Perkins said police were called and they moved the man along, but "he continued his massacre yards away on a public beach."
Madison Police Chief Bob King said no laws were broken, though he understands people could be upset by seeing the birds killed.
"He was well within his permitted authority to do what he was doing," said King.
George Cleveland, executive director of he Gibson Center, said no notice was given to residents that the culling would be taking place.
"We are grateful for the tireless work done to retain the water quality of Silver Lake by individuals and the Silver Lake Association of Madison," said Cleveland.
"But we have to put the well-being of our tenants at the forefront. We have requested that shooting nuisance geese at Silver Lake Landing be suspended immediately," he said, adding, "We are also grateful to the Madison PD for their assistance."
Silver Lake Association of Madison President Ted Kramer told the Sun that on "numerous occasions," goose feces have caused the closure of beaches due to elevated E-coli levels.
The geese are attracted to the lawns at the north end of the lake and can deposit up to 2 pounds of waste a day "and as frequently as 28 times each day," said Kramer.
"'No feeding geese or ducks' signs are prominent on the town beaches, and numerous efforts of wire fences, wind-driven obstacles, dog chasers, etc. have been unsuccessful in discouraging the Canada geese to reside elsewhere," he said, adding: "The taking of the Canada geese under the migratory bird permit process is the last resort and not a pleasant activity."
Kramer said the "depredation" application process is "complex" and begins with an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and also involves the U.S. Department of Interior.
"The result is a one-year Migratory Depredation Permit, specifying specific names of sub-permittees, type of shotgun, type of shot, and instructions on the disposal of the carcasses," said Kramer, who noted there are four sub-permittees (hunters) on Silver Lake.
Kramer said they have written permission to "take" geese on various private properties.
But, he said, "In the case of Silver Lake Landing, any future activity will be suspended unless advance notice can be given to Gibson Center management."
However, he noted: "As one resident recently stated, 'Everyone enjoys the Canada geese … until you step in it!'"
