Father and husband Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Mass., was killed in a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg. He leaves his wife Jessie Jo, sons, Jagger, 4, and Ryder, 2, and baby Journey who was born Feb. 4. (COURTESY PHOTO)
MANSFIELD, Mass. — A GoFundMe account has been set up for a 36-year-old Massachusetts man and father of three who died of severe injuries suffered in a snowmobile crash in Pittsburg on Jan. 28.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, Mass., was descending a bumpy downhill section of Corridor Trail 20 shortly after noon when he lost control and struck a tree. As a result of the impact, Harper was thrown from the snowmobile.
The GoFundMe account is called “Jessie Jo, Jagger, Ryder, and Journey” for Harper’s wife and two sons, Jagger, 4, and Ryder, 2, and a baby that Jessie Jo was due to give birth to when the account was set up.
Jessie Jo Harper’s sister, Kelli Anderson, set up the account. To view it, go to tinyurl.com/3ycp5ysc.
“My sister’s husband was in a tragic accident where he lost his life. My sister is due in 1 week and is now planning for a birth and thinking about a celebration of life (he hated funerals) for her husband. She has 2 boys ages 4 and 2 who love their daddy so much,” Anderson wrote.
“Anything you can spare will be so greatly appreciated to help my sister with funeral costs and living expenses,” said Anderson. Harper, she added, “was a stay-at-home mom, and Derric was their world. Just completely heartbroken.”
The account was set up Jan 29 and as of Monday had collected more than $26,000
According to authorities, Harper was following a riding companion, who after realizing Harper was no longer behind him, found him lying off the trail beside the damaged snowmobile.
A bystander assisted and they called 911. Pittsburg Fire, Pittsburg Police Department, 45th Parallel EMS, and Fish and Game were called to the scene. Pittsburg Fire used their rescue snowmobile to go up a mile of trail to the crash scene.
Harper was brought to an awaiting ambulance and taken to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook. Despite heroic efforts, Harper was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The crash is under investigation, but Fish and Game says inexperience appears to have been a primary factor.
