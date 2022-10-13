marianne

Dr. Marianne Jackson has been executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway since 2021. (TOM EASMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services since 2021, is this year's recipient of the Steve Eastman Community Service Award, which will be presented at the annual meeting of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Summit at Attitash, Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Jackson served on the Gibson Center board of directors prior to her being named executive director. She is a retired gynecologist. 

