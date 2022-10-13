CONWAY — Marianne Jackson, executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services since 2021, is this year's recipient of the Steve Eastman Community Service Award, which will be presented at the annual meeting of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Grand Summit at Attitash, Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Jackson served on the Gibson Center board of directors prior to her being named executive director. She is a retired gynecologist.
The award honors the late Steve Eastman, who died of cancer in 2008 at the age of 58. Eastman co-founded the long-defunct Mountain Ear newspaper and started the Mud Bowl, among other community-oriented events.
Each year, a recipient who exemplifies Eastman’s spirit is selected for the award by his wife, Sarah W. Eastman, and brother Tom.
Raised in New Canaan, Conn., Jackson earned her undergraduate degree in religion from Duke University in 1972, then went on to receive a master’s degree in physical therapy from Duke in 1974. She then attended Duke’s Medical School.
“So I was nine years at Duke in all. When my son Erik — who is now an emergency room doctor in Albuquerque — learned in the third grade of my years at Duke, he said, ‘Oh Mom, it took you nine years to graduate from college? You were a slow learner,’” laughed Jackson.
After her residency, she moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 1984, establishing her small but busy Carriage House OBGYN medical practice with Charlene Gray and Theresa Caldwell.
She left that practice in 2003 to work part-time at Coos County Family Health in Berlin and after five years earned a master’s public health degree from the University of North Carolina.
She then worked for the UNC Health System for three years.
“I found working for a 900-bed hospital was not my style,” she said. “Because when you come back here, you are connected, it's nimble, there are resources that people can tap into without having to go up the bureaucratic chain through department chairman and vice presidents where it would be years before you could get something done that we get done here in two weeks. Here, I know who I can call in the community — and that’s what drew me back.”
That was in January 2015.
Since returning, she picked up right where she had left off, getting involved with the Gibson Center as well as Tin Mountain Conservation Center’s Energy Team, where she has joined other like-minded champions of alternative energy and conservation.
During her first years in the valley, with the encouragement of friend Joe Fay and the White Mountain Milers, she in 1998 founded and coordinated the Get a Running Start women’s race for 11 years which encouraged women of all athletic abilities to engage in walking and running.
“I wanted women to feel welcome to ‘get a start’ exercising, and not to feel afraid,” said Jackson.” At the finish line, I loved the husbands and kids cheering on their moms.”
Although she is no longer a runner, she is an avid walker and remains committed to living healthy lifestyles and exercise.
At the Gibson Center, first as a board member, then interim director, and now as executive director, she has continued the work of former executive director George Cleveland and the remarkable staff in their dedication to making it a place that is open to the community.
She got grants to make the Mount Washington Valley an “Age-Friendly” community, using the AARP Livable Community Framework to combine “the talents and resources of 12 towns to further develop the Mount Washington Valley as a place for people of all ages and abilities to thrive.”
That led to challenge grant with the Mount Washington Housing Coalition to promote ADUs (accessory dwelling units); another to develop HomeShare services (brought to a halt by COVID) and another to raise the Pavilion at Constitution Park in Ossipee.
Part of her work was getting grants for the Gibson Commons Internet Café, and the Equip, Train and Connect program to ensure all seniors can use the internet confidently. Over 100 laptops, tablets or Chromebooks have been given away and hundreds of hours of training have been done by Andrea Libby, the Conway Public Library partners and volunteers.
“We just got another $10,000 grant from Spectrum to bring more Chromebooks. It is so rewarding to hear from folks from Ossipee through to Jackson who are using Zoom, telehealth, participating remotely in town government and staying in closer touch with family and churches.” said Jackson.
With the Tin Mountain Energy Team, she helped promote a NHSAVES campaign to help people take advantage of energy efficacy improvements to their homes. Unfortunately, the program was defunded by the Public Utilities Commission but she hopes someday it will be restored to help homeowners save energy by insulating their homes.
“I am doing what I can to promote what I believe in,” she said.
For now, the Energy Team has focused on coordinating the Window Dressers program that involves installing pine and plastic window inserts that can “save 30 percent in energy costs and last seven to eight years,” she said.
With the help of the Rotary Club of North Conway, many low income homeowners have been able to benefit.
She also touted the Stay Warm, Safe and Dry Home modification program started six months ago at the Gibson Center.
“We have a young contractor, Adam Balodis, of Bartlett, for small jobs. If someone needs the back porch repaired or grab bars or a ramp, repairs to make their home safer, we can help. Those in low income brackets may be eligible for USDA grants to pay for it and our coordinator, Renee Wheaton will help with the applications,” said Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.