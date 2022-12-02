grinchmas

Mrs. Claus, Santa and the Grinch spread holiday cheer to the many people who attended the 2018 Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular at the North Conway Community Center. This year's free event takes place Saturday from 1-3 p.m. (IN FOCUS WITH WENDY PHOTOGRAPHY)

Get in the holiday spirit with this newly updated list of concerts, craft fairs, tree lightings and other fun events in the Mount Washington Valley.

Dec. 3: Holiday Shopping Night at the Eastern Slope Inn Resort at 2760 White Mountain Highway in the heart of North Conway Village. Local vendor and crafter night from 4-7 p.m. This free event, open to the public, is located inside the inn’s main lobby.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.