Get in the holiday spirit with this newly updated list of concerts, craft fairs, tree lightings and other fun events in the Mount Washington Valley.
Dec. 3: Holiday Shopping Night at the Eastern Slope Inn Resort at 2760 White Mountain Highway in the heart of North Conway Village. Local vendor and crafter night from 4-7 p.m. This free event, open to the public, is located inside the inn’s main lobby.
Dec. 3: Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular at the North Conway Community Center from 1-3 p.m. Free admission. Gift for each child, Whoville Hair Salon, selfies with Grinch, watch Grinch movie, holiday activites. Spnsored by the Met, the Root Cellar, Northway Bank, Leavitt Contracting and Jewelry by Tim and Friends.
Dec. 3: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Eastern Slopes Holiday Fair and Bake Sale, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the UU Meetinghouse, 30 Tamworth Road, Tamworth. Baked goods of all kinds, plus festive holiday clothing, accessories and seasonal decor for sale.
Dec. 3: Settlers Green Holiday Festival & Tree Lighting: Official lighting of the 20-foot Christmas tree will be at 4 p.m. at the Gazebo near Vera Bradley and JCrew. There will also be live caroling and don’t miss the Holiday Light Show at the Gazebo. This 20-minute show includes favorite holiday songs with the lights at the gazebo “dancing” to the music. The light show begins at dusk and plays on a 20-minute rotation throughout the evening. In addition, stroll through the Holiday Light Tunnel.
Dec. 3: Madison PTO 30th Annual Craft Fair: The Madison Parent Teacher Organization’s 30th Annual Craft Fair, will take place Dec. 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Madison Elementary School, 2069 Village Road, Madison. The fair will feature dozens of local crafters and vendors. For more information, email madisonnhpto@gmail.com. Madison Elementary School, 2069 Village Road, Madison.
Dec. 3: Breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at the North Conway Community Center. Admission is $7 at the door. Photo opportunity with Santa, plus festive games for kids, take-home gift bag with picture frame, and grab-and-go breakfast.
Dec. 3: Snowflake Fair will take place from 10 a.m.-noon at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St., in Lovell, Maine. Purchase balsam wreaths, berry bowls, baked goods, gifts, plus takeout lunch.
Dec. 3: Holiday on Ice: The Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will present “Travel the World for the Holidays,” their 2022 Holiday on Ice show, at 5 p.m. at the Ham Arena. Skaters from across the valley will be joined by skaters from the Boston area will also demonstrate their adva. The show is sanctioned by the United States Figure Skating Association and made possible by local ice sponsor Profile Subaru. Donations will be accepted at the door. Ham Ice Arena, 87 West Main St., Conway. (603) 447-5886.
Dec. 3: 7th Annual Festival of Trees from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Settlers Green next to Lindt Chocolates, with the tree drawings on Sunday, Dec. 4. Admission is free for children under age 12 and $10 for adults. Each paid admission includes 10 raffle tickets to bid on the holiday tree of one’s choice, and additional raffle tickets are available at a cost of $10 for 25 tickets.
Dec. 3-4: Moat Mountain Farm Holiday Open House at 386 Blueberry Lane, in North Conway, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Great gif tideas, including decorated boxwood trees, needle-felted gifts, ornaments, baskets, hats and mittens.
Dec. 3-4: Sandwich Christmas in the Village Holiday Craft Fair: This two-day holiday tradition includes venues scattered around Sandwich. For a list of locations, go to sandwichchristmasinthevillage.com/locations.
Dec. 4: The Mount Washington Valley Community Band will play holiday music at their “And the Mountains Echoed: Gloria” concert at the Majestic Theatre in Conway Village at 2 p.m. Admission is a monetary donation taken at the door.
Dec. 4: Stone Mountain Annual Christmas Craft Fair and Blunch in Brownfield, Maine, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Two halls filled with area artisans and crafters. Box office open for concert ticket deals and gift certificates. Bar open in Queen Post Café for Christmas cheer and SMAC Kitchen will have a menu available all day. Admission: $2 at the door, kids under 12 free. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dec. 3, 4, 7, 10 and 11: Wolfeboro Holiday Festival of Trees: Featuring over 65 uniquely decorated holiday trees displayed at the Wright Museum. dmission is $8 adults, children age 8 and under, $2, special family price, $20. Wright Museum of World War II, 77 Center St., Wolfeboro. Hours and dates: Dec. 3 and 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Dec. 4 and 11, from noon-3 p.m.; and Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. Go to wolfeborofestivaloftrees.com for details.
Dec. 7: The Promise Singers will once present their festive annual Christmas concerts first Dec. 7 at the Denmark Congregational Church at 70 E. Main St. (Route 117) in Denmark, Maine, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.They will perform again on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the First Congregational Church of Bridgton, Maine, at 33 South High St. at 2 p.m. In case of bad weather for either event, a snowdate of Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. has been established at the Bridgton location.
Dec. 8: Drive Brand Studio will host concert fundraiser for White Mountain Community Health Center at Cranmore Mountain Resort’s Zip’s Pub, where popular local band Rek’lis will perform a mix of Eighties, punk rock, Top 40 and New Wave tunes from 7-10 p.m. The event is open to the public with donations encouraged.
Dec. 9: Nature Crafts & Gift Making Holiday Workshop: The Green Mountain Conservation Group will host a festive and fun afternoon of nature crafts and gift making for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at Blue Heron House, located at 236 Huntress Bridge Road in Effingham. The workshop costs $20 per adult and $10 per child to cover the cost of materials, and participants must preregister by contacting info@gmcg.org as space is limited. Green Mountain Conservation Group’s Blue Heron House, 236 Huntress Bridge Road, Effingham. info@gmcg.org.
Dec. 8: The Heather Pierson Trio will perform “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Majestic Theatre 38 Main St. in Conway Village in a concert starting at 7:30 p.m. Reserved seats are $25. $5 for age 18 and under.
Dec. 10: “Cookie Walk” Christmas cookie sale starting at 9 a.m. at the Masonic Hall, Denmark Road, Brownfield, Maine. Put on by Brownfield Historical Society. Buy cookie box for $6 and fill it with your choice of hundreds of Christmas cookies.
Dec 10-11: Inn to Inn Cookie Tour: The Country Inns in the White Mountains provide holiday revelers with tour inns decked out in all their holiday finery offering signature holiday cookies and candies. Self-guided tour from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. both days. Admission to the event is guaranteed only with the purchase of a Lodging Package offered by a participating inn. Single tickets available on Nov. 22. Tickets will go on sale through packages at each inn. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/mrx9n2d2.
