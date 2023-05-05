Thinking of undertaking the New Hampshire Fire Tower Quest? Get started at the NH Division of Forests and Lands website at nh.gov.nhdfl and hikesafe.com for some safety tips.
Here’s a brief look at them (elevation provided by N.H. Division of Forest and Lands):
Belknap Mountain, 2,384 feet, Gilford: Two short trails lead to the tower with the scenic Red Trail providing a 1.6-mile round-trip hike.
Blue Job, 1,356 feet, Farmington: An easy 1.1 mile loop in Blue Job Mountain State Forest serves up views from the White Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean.
Cardigan Mountain, 3,121 feet, Orange: A roughly 3-mile roundtrip trek on the Westside Trail leads to the peak’s ledgy top in Cardigan Mountain State Park.
Croydon Mountain, 2,781 feet, Croydon: The mountain is on private land and currently closed to the public.
Federal Hill, 690 feet, Milford: The southernmost of the towers gives a peek at some of Boston’s skyline, Manchester and the Wapack Range via a loop if you want that’s under a mile.
Green Mountain, 1,907 feet, Effingham: There are a few options for Green Mountain including the High Watch Trail from the north and Dearborn Trail from the southeast. both around three miles out-and-back, offering looks from the mountains to the lakes to the sea.
Kearsarge Mountain, 2,937 feet Wilmot and Warner: One joy of fire towers is that some are located off auto roads like Kearsarge which allows for a simple jaunt on the Warner Trail for those so inclined.
Magalloway Mountain, 3,360 feet, PIttsburg. Magalloway is the most remote of the bunch, steep and a memory maker.
Milan HIll, 1,737 feet, Milan: Located in Milan Hill State Park with its welcoming yurts, the tower is an easy one to access for a birds’ eye look at the North Country and beyond.
Pack Monadnock, 2,280 feet, Peterborough: The auto road in Miller State Park makes it effortless ingress to the tower.
Oak HIll, 920 feet, Loudon: In the Concord area, Oak’s a classic small hill with big tower views to the Monadnock region to the west and distant Whites in the north.
Pawtuckaway, 908 feet, Nottingham: South Mountain is a nearly five mile roundtrip along the Mountain Trail in Pawtuckaway State Park.
Pitcher Mountain, 2,153 feet, Stoddard: Less than a mile out-and-back to the tower with views to three states.
Mount Prospect, 2,059 feet, Lancaster: Walk or drive the auto road in Weeks State Park.
Red HIll, 2,029, Moultonborough: Lakes and mountains fan out in the distance of this lovely hike under 3.5 miles roundtrip.
Warner HIll, 605 feet, Derry: It’s a leg stretcher of just over a half-mile.
