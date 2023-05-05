CONWAY — If hiking lists such as the New Hampshire 48 4,000-footers and 52 with a View are your thing, you might be surprised to learn that there’s a Granite State list that could be flying under your radar. If you think those above accomplishments are bit lofty for your trekking tastes and are looking to get into the list game, the good news is you don’t even have to finish the entire 15 peaks on it to get a nifty patch, a water bottle sticker and a certificate from the state.
It’s time to become a tower bagger.
Get going on the New Hampshire Fire Lookout Tower Quest, which takes hikers all over the state to towers maintained by the New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands.
Two of the towers are in Carroll County — Green Mountain in Effingham and Red Hill in Moultonborough — and three in the Coos County communities of Milan, Lancaster and Pittsburg. There’s one in Gilford in Belknap County.
The non-operational fire tower atop Kearsarge North near North Conway is not maintained by the state and not on the list.
The hikes range from simple leg stretchers accessed from an auto road to moderate treks for some at a few miles on peaks spanning elevations from just over 600 feet to more than 3,000. Hikers can get that those aforementioned goodies by visiting at least five towers and filling out the form found at nh.gov.nhdfl.
As Shelly Angers of the N.H. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources points out, this is truly a quest for everyone. “While the hikes to some of the towers are challenging — up to 3 miles round-trip — others have a short walk to the base,” she says.
Though the program has its recreational appeal, there’s some real work being done by fire lookouts.
“Many of our fire towers are staffed on weekends and on high fire danger days throughout fire season, which typically runs from April through October in New Hampshire,” said Steven Sherman, chief of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau.
“Reaching the summit of any hike is always memorable, but when it’s coupled with the opportunity to actually go into a fire tower cab and meet with a fire lookout, that’s the kind of experience that makes really special memories,” he said.
Sherman stresses it’s important to keep in mind spring marks the beginning of wildfire season. Though there are rainy days, forest fuels like leaves, twigs and dried grasses can ignite easily and turn into a wildfire.
“This means it’s especially important that people are mindful about extinguishing any campfires, smoking materials or brush piles 100 percent so that our forests will remain beautiful, welcoming places for all,” he said.
The program, run with the N.H. State Federation of Forest Fire Warden’s Associations, started in 2005 and has seen 1,958 people as of last month, hiking to at least five towers. Most people report having hiked more than five.
The uniqueness of the quest is found in those staffed towers where hikers may come upon a working cab and be invited in by a fire lookout.
“Not only would you be able to see the 360-degree landscape from their perspective — those extra few feet higher make a real difference — but you also might have the chance to learn about the equipment used to spot, map out and report fire activity,” said N.H. Forest Protection Bureau fire ranger Nathan Blanchard.
Not only do fire lookouts watch for “a smoke,” they also help explain to visitors the nature of wildfires and wildfire history.
They personify Smokey Bear’s warning about preventing wildfires, as the state experiences wildfires every year, some even threatening homes.
“Our fire lookouts are like ambassadors for wildfire prevention,” said Blanchard.
Then there’s the fun side of the list.
According to Blanchard, the quest is kind of a gateway to hiking in New Hampshire. The program saw a big surge in participants in 2020. When the pandemic began, participation doubled, as people got outside to explore the state.
“The neat thing about our fire towers is that there really is something for everyone: You can be a ‘tower bagger’ and hike to more than one in a day, or take a full day and do a loop hike to a particular tower that interests you, or even find parking within walking distance of several,” he said.
“An added plus if you get to visit with a fire lookout is that they’ll be able to recommend other hikes, even ones that don’t have a fire tower as a destination.”
Of the 15 active fire towers on the list, 14 are Forest Protection Bureau-operated and one, Red Hil in Moultonborough, is run by the non-profit Lakes Region Conservation Trust as part of the fire detection network. Croydon, northwest of Sunapee, is listed but is on private land and closed to the public.
Notes nh.gov: “The purpose of the Fire Lookout Tower Quest program is to increase the public’s recognition of, and appreciation for, the critical roles that our fire towers play in the protection, stewardship and sustainable use of New Hampshire’s forests. Select one of the fire tower locations from the list and plan your hike. Make sure that you are properly equipped and prepared physically before attempting your hike.
“Remember to document the date of your visit on the attached visitor register (in the brochure that you can download from tinyurl.com/2p8kz7s6).
“Once you have visited five different fire towers simply fill out the attached request form (again, available in the brochure) and mail it to Tower Quest Program, NH Division of Forest and Lands, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301. In a few weeks, you will receive your complimentary Tower Quest patch, certificate and a letter in recognition of your accomplishment.”
Incidentally, patches are also offered for sale at $5 each to help support the program. Please make checks payable to the N.H. Federation of Forest Fire Warden’s Associations and mail it to the Pembroke Road address listed above.
The intriguing backstory of the fire towers can be found in the pages of “A Field Guide to New Hampshire Fire Towers,” by Iris Wilcox Baird and Chris Haartz. (Published in 2005, the second edition is available through interlibrary loan from the Cook Memorial Library in Tamworth and the Madison Library.)
Effingham’s Green Mountain tower was moved from nearby Cedar Mountain in Maine and placed in service in 1922 in New Hampshire. At one point, both states paid the watchman’s wages. The telephone line was rebuilt by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933. Many local hikers may remember Ossipee’s Roland Libby perched in the cabin for several years, his lookout in his retirement before his death in 2010 at age 79.
Around 1926, Center Harbor summer resident Ernest B. Dane offered to build a tower and cabin on Red Hill if the state maintained it. The tower covered the reporting area of the former Mount Israel fire tower in Sandwich.
Belknap Mountain has had a tower on its summit since 1913.
The list also includes Mount Prospect in Lancaster’s Weeks State Park; Magalloway in Pittsburg; Blue Job in Farmington; Cardigan Mountain in Orange; Milford’s Federal Hill; Kearsarge Mountain in Wilmot and Warner; Peterborough’s Pack Monadnock; Oak Hill in Loudon; Pawtuckaway’s South Mountain; Pitcher Mountain in Stoddard; and Derry’s little Warner Hill.
From history to hiking, the towers are integral and functional parts of New Hampshire’s far-reaching forests. But remember to be safe.
“No matter where you are hiking or what your experience level is, always be prepared and make sure that someone knows where you’re going and when to expect you at the end of your hike,” said Blanchard.
“Be courteous to other hikers, stay on the trail and ‘leave no trace’ that you were ever there: Take pictures as your souvenirs and remember that ‘Only you can prevent wildfires.’”
Award-winning Sun bicycling and skiing columnist Marty Basch has completed both the NH 48 and 52 with a View and has visited at least eight of the listed fire towers.
