BERLIN — Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products has agreed to cover the estimated $5.1 million cost of the cleanup and remediation work for the Chlor-Alkali Superfund site on the former Burgess mill property. The pulp and paper company will also reimburse the federal Environmental Protection Agency $7.6 million and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services $561,921 for costs the two agencies have incurred investigating and monitoring the site.

Georgia-Pacific last fall signed consent decrees with the EPA and NHDES, agreeing to cover the cost of the approved plan to remediate the cell house property as well as future monitoring and maintenance. But the consent decrees clearly state that Georgia-Pacific does not admit any liability for the contamination. Both settlement agreements have been approved by the U.S. District Court in Concord.

