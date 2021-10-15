FRYEBURG, Maine — Voters at a special town meeting held Thursday approved an upgraded retirement package for police, which the town manager had said would help boost retention and recruitment on the department.
The special town meeting attracted 27 registered voters to the David and Doris Hastings Community Center. Votes were conducted by a show of hands.
Craig Holden, who was elected moderator, read the articles aloud and called for discussion and votes.
Articles 4 and 5 dealt with retirement packages for police and fire.
Articles 4 switched the retirement plan for eligible officers and firefighters to the Maine Public Employees Retirement System special 1N plan as opposed to the regular plan.
This special plan is available only to police officers and firefighters.
The plans currently in place apply to municipal employees. They would not be impacted and would continue as the Regular Plan AN.
Special Plan 1N would enable applicable employees (police/fire) to retire after 20 years of service with increased retirement benefits. The requisite contributions of the employee and employer vary each year and is set by Maine PERS. The Special Plan 1N requires a greater employer contribution than the Regular Plan AN (12 percent vs. 8 percent for Fiscal Year 2022).
Fryeburg resident Russell Brown asked a number of questions about the 1N plan during the discussion of Article 4, including what would be the cost to the town. Town Manager Katie Haley explained that would be $8,000 in the fiscal year if the police department was fully staffed.
Brown also wondered if switching to the plan would help to boost Fryeburg Police recruitment and retention, something it has struggled with in recent years.
"Is this actually an inducement to get more people?" he asked.
Haley replied, "It's a major attraction. If we don't have this plan and all the other towns that we're competing to hire officers do, it definitely puts us at a disadvantage."
Brown responded he didn't believe it would make a difference given "what is going on in this country."
"Well, it can't hurt to make every effort to attract police officers," said Haley.
Selectman Jim Dutton said the retirement plan isn't the only step selectmen are taking. He said they also voted to increase officer pay.
Selectmen's chair Tom Kingsbury said there is a lot of competition for officers, and Fryeburg should do what it can to be competitive.
"Right now, the way the workforce is out there right now, every department is screaming for help," said Kingsburty.
"There was one today that is now offering a $15,000 sign-on bonus, which we can't do because we don't have the money. But anything that we can put out there that might impact somebody is well worth it," he said.
Passage of Article 5 provides newly hired employees with a five-year window in which to opt to participate in Maine PERS. It will also provide a one-time chance for employees that have been employee for more than 5 years to join Maine PERS
Voters without discussion also approved Articles 2 and 3.
Article 2 allows selectmen to continue to lease the old Fryeburg town hall to the historical society, which uses it as a doll museum.
Article 3 created a new ordinance that pertained to street openings.
