Tom Kingsbury 12822

Fryeburg Selectman Tom Kingsbury said on Dec. 8 moving the town office to a four day work week will help attract and retain employees.

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg’s selectmen decided last week that town staff will work four days per week instead of five.

Beginning Jan. 3, the town office will be open to the public Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and closed Fridays.

