FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg’s selectmen decided last week that town staff will work four days per week instead of five.
Beginning Jan. 3, the town office will be open to the public Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 a.m. and closed Fridays.
Town Hall staff will start their days a half-hour before opening and end their day a half-hour later.
The Fryeburg Public Works Department hours will be 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Selectmen left the transfer station hours alone.
“I know it’s change, and it will be difficult for a couple of weeks, but people will get used to it, and they will come to the realization this is the best thing for our town workers; we have to start thinking about them,” said selectmen’s chair Tom Kingsbury at the board’s Dec. 8 meeting.
“The more time you can give them off, the harder they’re going to work for you,” he said.
According to Kingsbury, many employers are using four-day workweeks as a method to attract employees.
The Sun, during public comments, asked if the move to a four-day workweek was to retain the workers they have.
“You gotta get out with the 1950s and get into 2023,” said Kingsbury,
Selectman Kimberley Clarke said people are still expected to work 40 hours. It’s just compressed into four days rather than five.
Selectman Jim Tyrrell said some businesses are doing the same.
The vote to move to a four-day work week was 4-0, with Richard Murray absent.
In other news, selectmen appointed people to serve on the Municipal Complex Building Committee.
“The general mission and assignment for this committee will be to plan for the design and ultimate construction of a new Municipal Complex to consist of a Town Office, Police Station and Fire Station,” states an ad from the town calling for people to join the committee. It is envisioned that this will consist of the creation of a Request for Proposal for design services, leading to a consultant selection process and evaluation of design options. Other probable tasks will include researching funding options and engaging the public for input and feedback.”
Selectmen appointed Dan Towle Jr., Ruth Antonucci, Gabe Watson, Holly Foster, Jimmy Oliver, Dick Krasker, Fire Chief Andy Dufresne, Police Chief Aaron Mick and Town Ma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.