FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg selectmen say they will be asking voters to purchase 4 acres of land on which to build a new municipal complex.
The topic came up at the selectmen's meeting on Dec. 9, when board members voted to allow Town Manager Katie Haley to sign a purchase and sales agreement with Clyde and Twyla Watson.
Selectman Tom Klinepeter took a moment to explain that the acreage between Recreation Drive and the town public works department.
"I want to get it out there to the people in TV land," said Klinepeter referring to Valley Vision viewers. "At some time in the near future, we're going to need a new municipal complex building ... This is one of the few good pieces of land that would serve the town's best interest."
Residents would have to approve the purchase at annual town meeting in June.
Klinepeter said if approved, the sale would start the process for building a municipal complex. "Between now and town meeting, we'll get into a lot more detail," said Klinepeter.
Selectmen's chair Tom Kingsbury said the complex would consist of a new town office, police department (space for which is presently leased space in the Fryeburg Rescue building) and a fire station.
"We desperately need this," said Kingsbury. "The town office is totally overcrowded, the fire station is way beyond gone. And right now we have to rent a place to put a police department."
Fire Chief Andy Dufresne told the Sun on Monday that the Fire Station at 520 Main St. is inadequate for lack of space and its condition.
Kingsbury had attended selectmen's meetings as a resident for years before being elected to the board of selectmen in 2018. When he was a resident, he didn't believe there was a need for such a complex but he's since changed his mind.
"We should have done this a long time ago, but I was one of those who sat over there (in the audience) and raised my hand, 'No, we don't need it,'" said Kingsbury.
"Being over here (at the selectmen's table), it changes your whole perspective," he added.
Asked where the land was, selectmen, who were sitting on the David and Doris Hastings Community Center during their meeting, said the land is beyond the rec property if one could fly through the window behind them.
"Run right over my head and you're there," quipped Kingsbury.
In an email, Haley said "It has yet to be determined what the exact end design will encompass in terms of whether there will be 1 building that houses various town departments or separate buildings. If the Fire Station is decided to be included in the final scheme then it would replace the Main St station. There is a lot to be accomplished as we plan; we desperately need a new town office, additional meeting space, and storage space. Having sufficient storage space will allow the town to get rid of some of the ancillary buildings that we currently own. We have outgrown many of our facilities."
Clyde Watson, reached Monday, had no comment.
Selectmen voted 3-1 to propose spending some American Rescue Plan money on a feasibility study for the municipal complex. Selectman Kimberly Clarke objected saying she wanted to spend more on other priorities.
Details for how selectmen propose spending ARPA money ($364,458) could not be released Thursday as they need another legal review, said Haley.
Residents will be able to vote up or down on proposed ARPA money spending items at a special town meeting the date and time for which are to be announced but could be in January. This meeting would commit about half the town's ARPA money.
The town vote on using about $80,000 of the ARPA money for the study of the proposed complex may happen after the June town meeting.
