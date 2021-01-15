FRYEBURG, Maine — Selectmen in Fryeburg last Thursday expressed concern about Conway's plan to charge for parking at several recreation sites as outdoor enthusiasts may then flock to Fryeburg to avoid "steep fees."
Conway selectmen last week voted to have parking fees charged at Davis Park, Smith-Eastman Landing and at the parking lot on the east side of First Bridge.
While the fees have not been set, they may be as high as $20 per day. Conway residents/property owners would be exempt.
Residents from surrounding towns may get a break, too.
Selectmen would have to approve any fee schedule. The fees would start on Memorial Day.
On Tuesday, selectmen decided to create additional paid parking at the "snow dump" area near First Bridge rather than expand parking lot across the river at Hussey Field. The snow dump area, north of the current parking area, might hold 100 spaces.
At Thursday's meeting, Fryeburg Selectman Kimberly Clarke voiced concerns about the parking fees in Conway.
She told the board she joined the discussion of the fees on the Sun's Facebook page.
"I posted the following statement on Facebook," said Clark; "'$20 parking fee is absurd. This is not Acadia, folks. Just a question for Conway. Should Fryeburg charge Conway residents $20 a day to use Weston’s Beach?... There is a domino effect that will happen here.'"
She predicted that if Conway charges $20 for river access, then people will avoid that fee by going to Weston's Beach in Fryeburg. She warned the board that they need to be aware of what Conway is doing.
"I would like a regional solution," said Clarke. "I know we're all overtaxed with out-of-staters coming up here to recreate."
Clarke added that she believes 80 percent of Conway's business comes from people in surrounding towns.
"Everybody flocks to Conway to spend their money," said Clark. "So now they've got a higher cost as far as people use it, but they also get the bulk of the benefit of the dollars that are spent."
Chairman Tom Klinepeter agreed and said he felt $20 was "extremely high" and the problem would be "dumped on us."
Town Manager Katie Haley said she would be in touch with Conway Town Manager Holmes.
