FRYEBURG, Maine — Mostly agreeable voters Tuesday approved nearly everything on the town ballot except a 99-year lease for the Eastern Slope Regional Airport Authority.
Results were released Thursday.
Typically at town meeting, residents have wide latitude to amend articles by voice or hand vote, but this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everything was voted on by ballot at a new location, the David & Doris Hastings Community Center at 59 Recreation Drive.
"The town employees and election workers all did a great job keeping things organized, maintaining social distancing between voters and sanitizing," said Town Manager Katie Haley. "The public was also very cooperative and mindful of the request to wear a face mask. The new polling location, the David & Doris Hastings Community Center, worked out wonderfully and the town is thankful to be able to use that location for voting."
In total, there were 51 questions. A total of 678 ballots were cast.
There are 2,711 registered voters in Fryeburg according to the Maine Secretary of State’s website.
The town saw a big jump from 320 in the November election to 423 absentee ballots on Tuesday.
"The voter turnout exceeded expectations by a long shot," said town manager Katie Haley. "It was tedious and time consuming to hand count that many ballots with 51 warrant articles. After the first day of counting, we realized that we needed more people to help with the process and thankfully we were able to find some residents who graciously helped us out with counting; it was a real team effort."
The ballot question that received the most scrutiny from the public was No. 34, calling for a 99-year lease for the Airport Authority. And that was the only question to fail. The tally was 274-374; there were 30 blanks.
Airport Authority member Gene Bergoffen explained that the authority has to renew its lease every seven years, and that makes it difficult to get lenders to invest in the airport.
"A perfect example tonight is the solar situation. If we had Article 34 (in place), it would have been clear how this could have been managed."
Portland-based Dirigo Solar wants to build a 4.99-megawatt solar facility on the north side of the runway. It would require a 40-year lease and cost about $7 million to build.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke noted that if Article 34 passed, projects like the solar project would still require town approval because of its price tag.
The text of the question reads this way:
"To see if the town will vote to authorize the Select Board to enter into a ninety-nine (99)-year lease of the airport property to Eastern Slope Airport Authority (“ESAA”), to include (i) the unlimited right of ESAA to enter into subleases limited to aeronautical purposes without requiring the consent of the Town; and (ii) to include the right of ESAA to enter into subleases to include non-aeronautical purposes ('non-aeronautical subleases') only with the consent of the Town, such consent to non-aeronautical subleases with respect to projects with a proposed project cost of $2,500,000.00 or less to be given by the Select Board, and such consent to non-aeronautical subleases with respect to projects with a proposed project cost in excess of $2,500,000.00 to be given by the Town Meeting."
Resident Nora Schwarz questioned the authority's management of the land and whether the town should give them such a long lease.
"These people at the airport for all the wonders that they provide us with, also managed to allow a tree clearing at the runway 14 approach that they were subsequently fined for because they clear-cut around Round Pond unnecessarily," said Schwarz.
"So why as an investor in this business, because I am, as a taxpayer, do I want to give this business a 99-year consent to do whatever they want up to and including $2.5 million?" she asked, referring to a dollar amount listed in Article 34.
Article 33 which called for a 40-year lease for the solar project passed 397-253.
