FRYEBURG, Maine — A proposal to build a 10,000-foot (102-foot-by-102-foot) "transient hangar" at the Eastern Slope Regional Airport will be heard by the planning board today at 6 p.m. at the Fryeburg Town Office.
The meeting will be open to the public physically and also be accessible over Zoom.
The hangar would allow small business jets — the type that can seat up to 12 passengers that corporations use to fly their executives around — overnight, airport authority vice chairman Carl Thibodeau explained last fall.
The hangar would be built on the north side of the aircraft apron, facing south.
The hangar was a topic of conversation at the June 9 Conway selectmen's meeting. Selectman John Colbath told Thibodeau (who is also a Conway selectman) that people said they were disappointed that the Canadian military helicopters won't be coming to Fryeburg due to the pandemic.
"We had another inquiry from the Air Force to come with helicopters, and because we could not house them and guarantee them adequate security, they did not come," said Thibodeau.
"We're looking forward next year to the possibility of having two sets of helicopters, the Canadian Mountain Rescue folks and the Canadians Air Force, possibly coming once that building is able to be occupied."
The total estimated cost of the hangar project in October had been $2.1 million. The final piece of funding was obtained last fall when the U.S. Economic Development Administration provided a $1.2 million grant.
At the May 5 selectmen's meeting Thibodeau announced that bids to build the the hangar had been opened that morning. Of the five bids, the low bid came in at $450,000, less than the engineer's estimate.
"That was a good thing," said Thibodeau, adding they were looking at $2.4 million before and now it's estimated to be less than $2 million.
At the May 26 meeting, Thibodeau said the contract had been awarded to Jewett Construction of Raymond, N.H., and Scarborough, Maine.
Thibodeau said ground could be broken in the fall.
The airport got $500,000 from the Northern Border Regional Commission a few years ago. Half came from New Hampshire's allotment and the other half from Maine.
Three years' worth of grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration totaling $450,000 had been saved up and put toward the hangar.
New Hampshire and Maine Departments of Transportation have kicked in a combined $150,000.
