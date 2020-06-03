FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Planning Board Tuesday evening approved a 94-acre solar project that, when fully built will create 17 megawatts of electricity — enough to power thousands of homes with green energy.
The applicants say the field of solar arrays will not impact views of Jockey Cap and would try to accommodate board members’ requests about protecting pollinator habitat.
The project is accessible to the west from West View Drive (south of the fairgrounds RV lot) and to the south from Route 302. The panels will be situated on a property that totals 135 acres, which will be leased. Once the project is built, Walden will sell the solar facility to a new owner.
The land is owned by JCR LLC and Diamond Ridge LLC. The registered agent for both is Norman Belanger.
The project was proposed by Walden Renewables of New York and Boyle Associates. Presenting to the planning board were Walden’s Chief Development Officer Jack Kenworthy, Walden’s head of development in New England Paul Williamson and Dale Knapp of Boyle Associates, a Portland-based environmental consulting firm. The project has an anticipated 40-year duration but could be extended.
The project is to be built in two phases, a 4.9 MW phase and a 12 MW one. Construction of the first phase is expected to take place in the third quarter of this year and could be completed in four months. It would be enough to power 735 Maine homes. It would reduce carbon dioxide levels to the tune of removing 938 cars from the road. It also would give the town $2,000 in tax revenues per megawatt.
On top of that, $5,000 would be donated to the community to promote education and technical training.
Back in February, residents at an informational meeting asked about a snowmobile trail that would be impacted. Kenworthy said the trail would be rerouted around the site.
Terrence J. DeWan & Associates Landscape Architects & Planners of Yarmouth, Maine, did the viewshed analysis.
“We’re very happy to find that really, there’s very little visibility in many cases, no visibility of the project from roads in town, public spaces, and that includes Jockey Cap, which is obviously nearby,” said Kenworthy.
In addition, “there’s no threatened or endangered species impacts that are going to happen here,” he said.
Resident Nora Schwarz on Zoom asked applicants to confirm the project couldn’t be seen from Jockey Cap.
Kenworthy replied that the scenic view from Jockey Cap is in the opposite direction from the project. “Looking out towards the mountains, if you kind of turn 180 degrees and look back at the project site, in leaf-off conditions ... there will be limited visibility of portions of the project,” said Kenworthy. He said that the land in question had an approval over 10 years ago to be developed for housing and noted that homes are “obviously significantly taller, and drive traffic and create noise in ways that this project won’t.”
Selectman Tom Kingsbury (on Zoom, and speaking as a resident and not in his official capacity) urged the planning board to approve the project.
Planning board members Edythe Kizaki and Tom Rebmann and resident Sheri Billings asked about pollinators. Kizaki asked if they could use a seed mix that was pollinator-friendly and Rebmann asked if there was a portion of the property that beekeepers could use. However, the applicants said they were going to plant grass to hold the soil together.
“But we’re not talking about the pollinator-friendly flower type seeding,” said Kizaki. Knapp said there would be clover and other plants. Kenworthy didn’t want to make a commitment to Rebmann about bees without the owner’s approval.
After about two hours, the planning board approved the project 5-0 with a lengthy set of conditions mostly written by planning board member Ed Prince. They include minimizing visual impact, emergency access, decommissioning and associated costs.
Conditions also were added to put in a reasonable effort to use a pollinator-friendly seed mix and that there would be opportunities for education to local residents and students on the site (which might include beekeeping).
