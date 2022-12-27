FRYEBURG, Maine — About 60 people turned up at the Hastings Community Center on Dec. 20 to debate the merits of a proposed shooting range renovation and after a couple hours of discussion the planning board.
The range renovation was proposed by Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.
Wildlife Special Projects Coordinator Robert Cordes said the proposal is to moderizen the existing facility to allow for better handicapped access, separate novice and experienced shooters, and add a movable target thrower and a 50-yard archery range.
Sound walls will be added to keep the noise down. The range will be free to use by the general public.
Resident Marilyn Miller seemed to sum up what many nearby residents felt: She was concerned that noise mitigation efforts would not completely muffle the increase in shooting stations from 27 to 43.
“I truly hope the town gives the proposal the necessary time for yet another collaborative effort,” she said.
The range is near Lovewell Pond, and some attendees were concerned the range would impact their experience on the pond.
Cordes said the number of shooting stations are being expanded as they want to provide space for new gun owners to get some instruction. They have seen growing interest in shooting sports in both Fryeburg and the Summerhaven Shooting Range in Augusta. The state-owned ranges can only be open when a range safety officer is present.
He said most people come straight from the gun shop and have never handled a firearm before. “So we’re able to provide that additional training.”
He said noise mitigation would include 20-foot sound panels and earthen berms and vegetation. How much noise the range makes will depend on how many people are using it, what kind of gun they are firing and weather conditions.
Cordes said the range will generate less than 60 dba and would be compliant with the town’s noise ordinance, even though the range is immune from it.
People also were concerned that lead from the bullets could pollute groundwater and that security lighting may add to light pollution or scare wildlife.
Inland Fisheries Chief Planner Diano Circo and Cordes said the facility will have stormwater systems to prevent lead from getting into the water. “We take the lead issue very seriously,” Circo said.
Fryeburg Fish and Game Club member Carol Clark said the range provides people of modest means with a place to shoot.
Residents recalled the period from the late 1990s to about 2015 when the range was trashed by its guests on a regular basis. After that, the community and the state came together and reopened the range with much better oversight, attendees said.
Selectman’s Chair Tom Kingsbury, speaking as a resident, recalled “hoodlums shooting propane tanks and the whole nine yards” at the range before the state cleaned up the bad behavior. He has faith that the noise mitigation will work. “What they’re doing is a great, great thing for the town,” he said.
Ian Tait of Fryeburg Fish and Game Association recalled an egregious incident in 2016.
“Everything came to a head in June of 2016 when somebody had set off an exploding target, and it blew a crater on the range floor I could use for a foxhole,” he said.
Tait said since the association and Inland Fisheries and Wildlife got together, there have been only minimal problems. He said the IFW has spent a lot of time trying to make sure abutters will be satisfied with the noise mitigation.
Resident Doug Wall wondered about pollution from the computers and propane tanks that were shot at in the past.
Cordes said the range has been cleaned up and is compliant with Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the federal Environmental Protection Agency. He said the new range will be the “gold bar standard” in terms of the environment.
Conditions imposed by the planning board included that the range can be open for “official trainings” such as for police or those put on for the public by Inland Fisheries/Wildlife. Also, shooting must stop after 8 p.m. seven days per week, and after-hours security lighting must be by motion-sensor activation only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.