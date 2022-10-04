Maine treatment Machine

Maine Water is using this machine to filter PFAs chemicals out of Well 2 in Fryeburg. (PHOTO COURTESY MARK ROBINSON)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Water Co. said last Friday it has completed installation of ion-exchange treatment technology to remove PFAS (per-polyfluoroalkyl substances) from Well No. 2 of the Fryeburg water system.

In early July, Fryeburg Water Co. told its customers that Well No. 2 off of Portland Street, one of two water source wells, had tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion for PFAS, above the state’s interim standard of 20 parts per trillion.

