FRYEBURG, Maine — Fryeburg Water Co. said last Friday it has completed installation of ion-exchange treatment technology to remove PFAS (per-polyfluoroalkyl substances) from Well No. 2 of the Fryeburg water system.
In early July, Fryeburg Water Co. told its customers that Well No. 2 off of Portland Street, one of two water source wells, had tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion for PFAS, above the state’s interim standard of 20 parts per trillion.
The well was shut down and the town’s drinking supply was shifted to Well No. 3 for much of the summer.
“The state of Maine’s Drinking Water Program completed final inspection Sept. 29, after previously approving installation of the new treatment system. Lab results have confirmed treatment is effective — no PFAS were detected in any samples taken after the treatment was installed,” said Fryeburg Water Co. spokesman Mark Robinson.
“With that, Well 2 is now online and was available for use in time for the start of the annual Fryeburg Fair, a significant consumer of water and an important contributor to the local economy,” he said.
Fryeburg Water Co. serves more than 800 customers in the town, and Maine Water is under contract to FWC to manage operations and maintain infrastructure.
The issue first came to the Sun’s attention when Donna Woodward, who has lived in town most of her life, said she learned of the contamination in a letter she received from Fryeburg Water Co. The Sun asked for her reaction to Robinson’s press release.
“First, congrats on resolving the problem and getting Well 2 back in use,” said Woodward.”I would want to know how often they plan to test going toward, were they successful in identifying the cause of high PFAS reading and what are the chances this might reoccur in the foreseeable future.”
In an email, Robinson responded to questions from Woodward and Nickie Sekera, who is a Fryeburg Water Trustee and longtime water activist who co-founded a group called Community Water Justice. The Sun had asked Sekera and Woodward for their responses to the press release.
Fryeburg Water Co.’s answers were put together by Maine Water’s president, Mark Vannoy; Mary Jane Dillingham, director of water quality; and director of delivery service Mike Cummons.
In response to Woodward’s questions, Robinson replied, FWC will test Well No. 2 for PFAS quarterly, every three months. He said questions about the source of the contamination should be addressed to Maine Department of Environmental Protection. He said with the treatment in place the “problem is not expected to reoccur.”
Sekera said, “Water treatment does not return our water source to good health.
“I’d be interested to know why is the Fryeburg Water Company and Maine Water chose to continue use of Well No. 2 instead of Well No. 3 that supposedly did not test positive for PFAS,” said Sekera.
In response to Sekera, Robinson said having Well 2 and 3 functional provides “redundancy” and can back each other up in an event of a problem or high demand.
“Redundancy is particularly important during peak water demand, which Fryeburg is experiencing right now during the Fryeburg Fair,” said Robinson.
Mike Cummons, Maine Water’s director of service delivery, praised the work of the Maine Water team and of two companies as the reason why Well No. 2 was able to be returned to service so quickly. Wright-Pierce, an engineering firm, was responsible for design, and ECT2, a water treatment solutions provider, is the company that provided the technology for removing the contaminants from the water. Both have offices in Portland.
“Our vendors were very attentive, and got right to work,” Cummons said.
“They understood the concerns of customers and community leaders and worked as quickly as possible,” said Cummons.
Robinson added, “Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are man-made chemicals that have been widely used since the 1940s in consumer products and industrial applications, The Legislature recently enacted an interim standard that limits PFAS in drinking water to 20 parts per trillion.”
Sekera believes the water system should be publicly owned.
“Convincing the drinking water public that private water companies themselves are the “heroes” of a story while being legally obligated to increase profits for their shareholders from our public water delivery is misleading,” said Sekera.
The Maine Water Co. is a public water utility that owns 12 public water systems engaged in the collection, treatment and distribution of drinking water for homes, businesses and fire protection service. The Maine Water Co. serves approximately 80,000 people in 21 communities across Maine.
The company also has contracts to operate/manage five other systems, including the Fryeburg Water Co.’s system.
For more information, go to mainewater.com
