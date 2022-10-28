FRYEBURG, Maine — Associate Head of School at Fryeburg Academy Joseph R. Manning has been chosen as the next head of school. “Joe Manning has been at Fryeburg Academy for 19 years; few school leaders have his degree of familiarity with every aspect of school operations,” said Chris Gordon, board of trustees. president.
He said Manning has held the roles of “teacher, coach, dorm parent, assistant admissions director, academic dean, advisor, and most recently as the associate head of school, overseeing admissions and marketing, campus facilities, the school’s food service, I.T., and working closely with the current head of school, Erin Mayo. He has exhibited success at every level.”
Mayo recently accepted a post at Doane Academy in Burlington, N.J., starting next July.
Manning has a bachelor of science degree in biology and environmental science from George Washington University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Southern Maine. According to the school, he’s been a key developer and champion of experiential learning initiatives at the academy.
In recent years, Manning’s community engagements have included terms on the board of directors for Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation and the Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
“Maria and I are extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Manning of his wife.
“As longtime community members, we know the academy’s incredible impact on so many students. I am honored to have been chosen to serve as Fryeburg Academy’s next head of school and look forward to leading in its next chapter,” Manning said.
The next eight months will be used as a leadership transition phase, with Manning stepping into the new role at the beginning of the academy’s 232nd year of operating on July 1, 2023. He, Maria and their four children will reside on campus and continue their full engagement in campus life.
Manning was chosen by the school’s trustees in a unanimous decision following a search with the help of internationally renowned search firm Carney Sandoe and Associates, based in Boston.
