manning

Joseph R. Manning is currently the associate head of school at Fryeburg Academy. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — Associate Head of School at Fryeburg Academy Joseph R. Manning has been chosen as the next head of school. “Joe Manning has been at Fryeburg Academy for 19 years; few school leaders have his degree of familiarity with every aspect of school operations,” said Chris Gordon, board of trustees. president.

He said Manning has held the roles of “teacher, coach, dorm parent, assistant admissions director, academic dean, advisor, and most recently as the associate head of school, overseeing admissions and marketing, campus facilities, the school’s food service, I.T., and working closely with the current head of school, Erin Mayo. He has exhibited success at every level.”

