FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy Board of Trustees has appointed two new board members: Renee C. Thomas and Nicola Soares. Both hail from Bermuda and spent their academy years as students in its boarding program.
Thomas, Class of 1984, works as an assistant to the director of the Bermudian government’s Department of Culture. Since 1989, she has served at the Department of Culture, formerly known as the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, the agency charged with preserving, celebrating and educating about Bermuda’s rich cultural heritage, and promoting a shared cultural identity.
Following study at Westbrook College in Maine (now the University of New England), Thomas graduated from the American Business & Fashion Institute in Charlotte, N.C.
“I’m thrilled, honored and humbled to become a Fryeburg Academy trustee,” Renee said when asked about her appointment. “I look forward to serving, and I feel that my own experience as an international student will be helpful as the board works with school leadership to plan for the future.”
Nicola “Nikki” Soares, Class of ’86, lives in the Detroit area in Michigan, where she is the president of Kelly Education, the nation’s largest education workforce solutions provider. Nikki is charged with setting the vision, mission and strategic direction for the education division; in day-to-day work, she directs 400 professionals responsible for recruiting, hiring and developing a wide range of educators across more than a thousand preK-12 public school districts and private schools. A former teacher herself, Soares has also held positions with NBC Universal, NBC Learn and McGraw-Hill Education.
She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Lynchburg in Virginia. When asked what she hopes to bring to the board of trustees, Soares said, “The Academy changed the trajectory of my life with its diverse and inclusive educational community, and as a proud alumna of the Academy, I will do all I can in this role to help protect and advance its empowering mission.”
Head of School Erin Mayo welcomed the new appointments: “Renee and Nikki bring further strength and diversity to our school’s governing body — a very exciting thing! I’ve enjoyed getting to know them both, and especially hearing about their Fryeburg Academy years. Bermuda is a nation from which many students have traveled over the years to enroll at Fryeburg Academy; it’s an important part of school history, and it’s just wonderful to have Bermudian alumnae now on the board.”
Board president Chris Gordon said, “I’m gratified by the Trusteeship Committee’s selection of these talented individuals, and I’m so glad they’ve agreed to serve.”
Mayo explained the school’s by-laws call for between 15-24 trustees; the number tends to be 19-21 in a given year — largely affected by whether there is a retirement or there’s a trustee who has come to the end of a third, four-year term (12 consecutive years), after which the by-laws require them to take a year-long hiatus before returning to service.
Thomas’ and Soares’ appointments bring the current number to 21.
