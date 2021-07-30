CONWAY – In addition to granting two special exceptions for a proposed change of use and kennel operation at the former Town & Country in East Conway, the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment last Wednesday at their monthly meeting held at Conway Town Hall July 21 took the following actions:
• Unanimously approved a variance to GREP WMH II, the new owners of the former Friendly’s Restaurant, to allow an interactive menu-board with speakers, drive-through window and associated uses. The company also owns the abutting Airport Square, which is currently undergoing renovations to its former Rite-Aid building now home to O'Reilly Auto Parts – the renovations at the north end of the building are to allow for a new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant.
The Friendly's site plan plan includes the demolition of the existing restaurant and the construction of a new restaurant, bank and retail building.
The variance is needed under Conway’s zoning because the menu board and drive-through would be located within 600 feet of a residential property.
The now closed Friendly’s is located at 1657 White Mountain Highway.
In other action, the ZBA:
• granted a a request for a special exception by the Redstone Group, LLC to allow the construction of a 9,000-square-foot office building within the business development park on Technology Lane, Conway.
Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers of North Conway said that the Redstone Group is a local real estate investment company.
“They are a real estate investment group that will be seeking two tenants for this property,” said McAllister.
