CONWAY — Kennett High hosted two international honor society induction ceremonies in the Loynd Auditorium before an enthusiastic group of students and proud parents on Tuesday night. Students were enshrined into the French and Spanish honor societies, in this the second induction ceremony since the fall of 2019 due to COVID-19.
Tuesday did mark the return of a pre-2019 tradition with the annual potluck dinner following the inductions.
“It was exciting to have the dinner back,” said Jodie SanDonato, world language department chair, who said the ceremony “went well.”
With the 16 new members of the two societies, there are now 54 students representing the two languages.
SanDonato noted that each honor society conducts its own meetings and fundraisers during the school year, and also works on community projects.
It is the eighth year that the ceremonies have been held together.
“It was truly special to see parents and students come to celebrate their amazing achievements,” said SanDonato. “The highlight as a teacher is seeing students use the language. It's truly awesome to see the whole group of motivated students all together.”
“It was so lovely to welcome families back into the school and to celebrate this amazing accomplishment all together,” said SanDonato.
Inducted into the French National Honor Society were Daven Bailey, Dylan Hooper, Stephanie Kendziersi, Charlie Nourse and Austin Roberts.
They join 14 current members: Shannon Abrams, Joce Anzaldi, Willem Badger, Kaia Chakravadhanula, Brigitte Goldthorpe, Kat Lawson, Annabelle Light, Ania Lillis, Meghan Marcotte, Joey Nichipor, Kyle Sterns, Lilla Synnott, Autumn Verran and Micah White.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in French 3 or higher with an A minus or higher plus a B minus or higher in all their other classes.
Inducted into the Spanish National Honor Society were Kassidy Arruda, William McClure, Eliana Newton, Naomi Plummer, Alex Sam, Austin Silvia, David Silvia III, Misty Stephan, Logan Troon, Vanessa Van Dyne and Ruby Weeman.
They join 24 current members: Leah Alkalay, Giselle Bennett, Tessa Capozzoli, Sean Carrier, Phoenix Cassetta, Emerson Duval, Bryn Fayle, Gabriel Freedman, Jazziereen Juevesao, Stella Keeler, Carli Krebs, Addey Lees, Ceili Mahoney, Lillian Metz, Robert Murphy, Sophia Odell, Isabella Patry, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Phoenix Sabatini, Sophie Saunders, Abbott Sherlock, Samantha Sidoti, Julia Silvia and Rylie Walker.
Inductees must be in at least Spanish 4 and meet the grade requirements.
Following the welcome by SanDonato, the ceremonies took place, run entirely by students in either French or Spanish.
Senior Kat Lawson oversaw the French ceremony. They read the following in French: "The transmission or handing on of the torch is a ceremony which used to take place in Ancient Greece. For this solemn occasion, the citizens lined up at equal distances one from the other, forming a sort of chain. The first one in line lighted the torch at the altar, ran to transmit it to a second, who transmitted it to a third, thus from hand to hand, each citizen ran without a backward glance, keeping alive the flame which he was to hand to another. Plato recognized in this running with a torch the image of the succeeding generations of life."
"We now transmit to you, our newest members, the torch of our enthusiasm and our motto: 'La personne qui sait deux langues en vaut deux!'"
For the Spanish ceremony, senior Julia Silvia read the following in Spanish: “Welcome all to this program of the Spanish Honor Society. We are gathered here for the initiation of this group of students, who have a strong interest in the Spanish language, as well as in friendship between people of different countries.
This society was founded by the Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese in 2000. The motto of the society is: All for one. The colors are red and gold. Kennett High School's golden eagles chapter was founded in 2006. The students will be initiated through a candle-lighting ceremony and an oath.
“The following is the oath: ‘As a member of the Águilas Doradas Chapter, do you promise to dedicate yourself to the study of Spanish Language? Do you promise to use the Spanish language to create strong ties between persons of differing origins of race or religion? Do you promise to promote friendship and understanding between this culture and other countries of this world?’”
The reading of the senior names followed with Lilla Synnott handling the French inductees, while junior Lillian Metz did the Spanish inductees.
Teacher SanDonato gave the closing thanking all for attending and then invited everyone to the cafeteria to share the potluck dinner.
“We also had some special treats after and that's always something to enjoy,” she said, smiling.
