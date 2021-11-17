FREEDOM — Freedom Elementary, which was without a principal since July, now has someone at the helm. Elaine Sherry started Monday and says she’s “fallen in love” with the pre-kindergarten-to-sixth-grade school.
Sherry, 57, who had been the principal of a K-12 school with a total enrollment of 93 students in Pittsburg for the past six years, agreed to a two-year contract with SAU 13 late last month.
“She blew away our entire (principal search) committee,” Whaland said by phone Tuesday. “We feel as though we got a real educational leader who is going to help solidify all things within the Freedom school.”
He added: “She met with all of the kids and staff during a little assembly on Monday. I think Elaine is a great fit. We got really lucky on this hire. I think you know when you find the right person, the right fit.”
There are 67 students in grades pre-K-6 at Freedom Elementary, according to the state Department of Education.
Former principal Pat Stone submitted her resignation on April 12 and stepped down at the end of June.
In April, Meredith Nadeau, who was then SAU superintendent, started the search process for Stone’s successor and by mid-May, a search committee had conducted the first round of interviews with six candidates, then trimmed the field to two finalists.
Nadeau had hoped to bring a candidate to the school board in June, but that did not happen.
“The position was advertised as an interim principal position,” Whaland said Tuesday. “The (Freedom School) Board talked and decided to offer a two-year contract, which Elaine accepted. We’re over the moon excited to have Elaine on board. The board is ecstatic. Not having a principal at the start of the school year forced a lot of people to wear many different hats, and they did a phenomenal job, but we’re all thrilled to have Elaine join the team.”
Whaland praised special education director Jen DeSaye and Karen hackford, lead teacher, for doing “a tremendous job” in helping to fill the void for the past two months.
In the advertisement for a new principal, qualifications included “principal certification and teaching experience; a strong background in curriculum, assessment and instruction; and strong interpersonal and communication skills.”
“She checks all of those boxes,” said Whaland. “I think coming from Pittsburg, she understands rural education. She was excited to move from a K-12 to a K-6 school, plus she has family ties to the area.”
Sherry, who attended Moultonborough Academy and then attended Kingswood Regional High School her senior year (1983), has a sister in Effingham, two brothers in Moultonborough, another sister in Dover, and her father lives in Tuftonboro.
“I’m finally coming back home,” Sherry said. “Freedom is such a beautiful community. Not only is it close to home but it’s a lovely small school full of fantastic educators.”
She added: “The community really has gone above and beyond to welcome me. I feel incredibly fortunate.”
She said house hunting is on her to-do list. She and Stephen, her husband, want to buy a home in the area.
Sherry, who has been in education for 33 years, started her teaching career in Lisbon as a high school/middle school science teacher. She attended Granite State College from 1996-98, Springfield College in Massachusetts from 1998-2000 and Plymouth State University from 2002-06, where she earned a master’s in educational leadership and administration.
Sherry, who has also been an online professor of science for Concordia University, has a passion for education. “I strongly believe every child can learn,” she said. “It just takes someone to find a way to connect with each child.”
The Sherrys have a grown son, Eric, and three dogs — a giant schnauzer, a standard poodle and a Cesky terrier.
Whaland said Sherry took a tour of the district Oct. 29 to meet with staff and “had a great meeting that will assist with her transition to her new role in Freedom as principal.” He added: “I think she and the staff are already building a very good rapport.”
Sherry shared the news with the Pittsburg School District on Oct. 22 that she was departing. The school gave Sherry a sendoff Nov. 10.
“Today we celebrated Mrs. Sherry,” the school’s Facebook page said. “We will dearly miss her. Today the kitchen staff served up a wonderful lunch and delicious brownie sundaes! Some of the kids made some wonderful gifts to send Mrs. Sherry on her way with. Ms. (Sharon) Pearson (music instructor) played music while grades one and two sang ‘My Country Tis of Thee.’ Ms. (Melissa) Hall (the school’s new art teacher) had students make this absolutely wonderful project with handprints and Mrs. Sherry’s favorite quote (‘Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.’ — Benjamin Franklin).”
Sherry is already helping staff and students to create Thanksgiving baskets for local families and planning to gather toys for the annual Christmas drive for families. “There are a lot of wonderful things happening here, and we can’t wait to share them with the community,” she said.
