FREEDOM — The Freedom Planning Board last week decided it will ask voters next March to consider a regulation to limit to 45 the number of days per year short-term rental owners can rent out their properties.
In response, the local STR association is calling the proposal a "big concern."
Selectmen in June decided that STRs should be regulated, not eliminated. That board is working on a licensing proposal to present to voters, and the planners are looking at land-use standards for STRs.
The planning board consists of Anne Cunningham (chair), William Elliott, Pamela Keith, Carol McIntire, Paul Olzerowicz, Jeffrey Towle, alternate Elizabeth Earle, alternate Jeff Nicoll and selectmen's representative Leslie R. Babb.
Last Thursday, Cunningham started the discussion by saying that the purpose of STR regulations would be to protect neighborhoods and housing stock.
She said while homeowners should be able to defray costs of housing and maintenance by renting short-term. "We've also said we would like to avoid a situation where there's going to be ... houses taken off the market in Freedom to only be used for short-term rentals."
The planning board previously decided that the term "short-term rental" would apply to rentals under 30 days.
Cunningham said that by looking at listings on Airbnb, VRBO and Trip Advisor, she counted 20 STRs in Freedom.
Cunningham suggested the planning board seek to limit to 45 days a year the number of days a Freedom homeowner can rent short-term, which she said is roughly half the summer season.
According to what she said at the meeting, if an STR owner rented a home for 45 days at the rate of $150 per night, that would generate $6,200, which is enough to cover the taxes on a $578,000 home.
On Monday, the MWV Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals issued a statement to the Sun, saying, "Freedom's proposed regulations bring to light a big concern for our association. Their proposals are impractical and unenforceable rules, designed to regulate short-term rentals. Instead, they should be focusing on root issues of noise, parking and trash."
They continued: "Limiting the number of days a property owner can use their home as a rental is impractical for any town to monitor, along with being unconstitutional based on U.S. Supreme Court case 'Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid,' where Chief Justice (John) Roberts said if something is legal for a year it is legal for a day. Furthermore, taking away that property right without compensation is illegal.
"We think towns need to focus on registering all rentals along the lines of N.H. RSA 540: 1-B (a law pertaining to landlords and tenants), noise ordinances, banning on-street parking and making sure transfer stations are available and welcoming to all taxpayers' properties."
There is a precedent for putting a limit on the number of such rentals in the valley. Jackson's STR ordinance reads in part, "In the Rural Residential District only, short-term rentals are limited to 30 rentals per dwelling unit annually unless the unit or another unit on the same property is occupied by at least one full-time resident."
At the Freedom meeting, planning board member Towle said he appreciated the work Cunningham did. "We don't want Marriott coming in and buying all the houses in town," he said.
Planning board alternate Nicoll said he did a mathematical exercise similar to Cunningham's back in August to see how long it wold take for an average STR to cover taxes. He arrived at similar numbers as Cunningham.
"Our time limit should not be conducive to someone's profit-and-loss statement," said Nicoll.
Nicoll said it would take an average STR 11 nights to cover its taxes. To recoup licensing, life safety inspections, septic and maintenance costs, and listing fees would take about 19 nights.
Earle said she was in favor of the 45-day limit because it would help the owner with some expenses without letting the person subsidize his or her entire mortgage payments with rental income.
Nicoll said the average rental goes for $344 per night. They range from $125 to $726, he said.
A public hearing for the planning board's STR ordinance is set for Nov. 18.
