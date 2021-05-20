FREEDOM — By this time next month, the Freedom School Board should have a new principal hired for the 2021-22 school year at Freedom Elementary School.
SAU 13 Superintendent Meredith Nadeau — who is leaving the district herself, come June — confirmed Tuesday that the principal search committee is down to two finalists for the principal’s position, which Pat Stone will step down from after five years at the helm of the K-6 school. Stone announced her resignation at a school board meeting April 12.
“We started the search process in late April,” Nadeau told the Sun. “We conducted the first round of interviews last week with six candidates. We’re down to two finalists.”
Nadeau hopes to bring a recommendation to the full board before its next scheduled meeting on June 8.
“We will hopefully have someone by then,” she said.
In the advertisement for a new principal, the Freedom board wrote that qualifications include principal certification and teaching experience; a strong background in curriculum, assessment and instruction; and strong interpersonal and communication skills.”
In her resignation letter, Stone, 62, said:
“Dear Freedom families, staff and Superintendent Nadeau, I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the outpouring of support you have shown to the students of Freedom Elementary and me, especially over these past few months.
“Since my arrival five years ago, I have seen how important the school is to most members of this community. Your dedication and commitment to what is best for students need to be recognized.
“Unfortunately, circumstances being such as they are, I find myself at a crossroad. I can no longer allow myself to be treated with the disdain and hostility shown by Board Chair Todd Giles and Vice-Chair Jake Stephan. Since elected, every question that I have been asked and every statement made towards me by these two board members has been confrontational and/or accusatory. It has created an unhealthy and hostile work environment.
“Furthermore, their total disregard for the needs of students and staff is unconscionable. That they were able to ignore what the teaching staff more than adequately explained was necessary for the running of the school is, in my opinion, unacceptable. I understand the need for fiscal responsibility, but not at the expense of student safety and the successful operation of the school.
“I have put my heart and soul into this school, its students, staff and families. It is with untold sadness that I will have submitted to the superintendent my letter of resignation, effective June 30, 2021.”
At the April 12 meeting, the motion was made by board member Sarah Groleau to accept Stone’s resignation. Colleague Gail Bizer seconded the motion, which passed unanimously 5-0 with Giles, Stephan and Jim Yeager also voting in the affirmative.
Nadeau thanked her, according to the minutes.
Giles, chair of the school board, said he could not comment on Stone’s resignation since it is a personnel matter.
Stone previously worked as an administrator for many years for the Salem School District as well as teaching at Golden Brook Elementary School in Windham for 14 years.
Stone and her family had been summer residents of Freedom for 20 years before she moved to Freedom permanently in 2016.
She replaced Aaron Bronson, who resigned after one year to become principal at Kingswood Regional Middle School.
At Freedom’s annual school district meeting in March, there was a movement afoot to turn the principal’s position into a four-day-per-week administrative post along with a fifth day devoted to teaching.
Freedom’s enrollment had been on the decline in recent years. Standing at 49 students this year, the school will see 10 students leave the school for seventh grade while the incoming kindergarten class appears to be lower than the number leaving.
At the district meeting, Giles noted that Freedom, which spends about $33,000 for each elementary school student, ranks second highest in the state for spending per pupil. He said that for that amount, one could pay for tuition, room and board for a UNH in-state student and still have money left over for books and supplies.
When the secret ballots were counted, the amendment to increase the budget, restoring the principalship to full-time and returning a teaching position to full-time, passed narrowly, 37-34. Although the school board supported going with a four-fifths principal, the members followed the will of the voters and supported the article.
According to the state Department of Education, for the 2019-20 school year, Freedom had the second-highest cost per pupil in New Hampshire for elementary pupils at $33,344.72.
Pittsburg had the highest cost at $37,164.94.
Madison and Tamworth, the two other towns in SAU 13, had per-pupil rates of $22,283.65 and $24,296.87, respectively.
In neighboring SAU 9, the costs were $30,282.52 for Jackson, $23,555.77 for Bartlett and $21,113.44 for Conway. Costs were not provided for Albany, Eaton and Hart’s Location.
