GORHAM — Following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gorham Fourth of July celebration is returning for 2021 with a three-day calendar of events beginning July 1.
The event officially kicks off at 3 p.m. next Thursday with the weekly Gorham Farmers’ Market, which will lead into the start of the Fourth of July carnival at 5 p.m., at the Gorham Common, according to Fourth of July Committee Secretary and Co-Treasurer Janet Corrigan.
Corrigan said the carnival/midway is being provided by Miller Amusements, which has offered carnival activities for the event for over 20 years.
She said the carnival will include rides, games and a variety of concession options. The carnival will continue Thursday night until 10 p.m.
Corrigan said musical entertainment will also be provided Thursday night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the form of musician Randy Messineo.
Activities will continue Friday morning with a patriotic ATV scavenger hunt running from 8 a.m. until noon. Corrigan said the scavenger hunt will consist of ATV enthusiasts riding around the area and taking photos of places of interest throughout the area. Registration for the event will be at Satellite Autoglass located at 299 Main St. in Gorham.
The carnival will also continue Friday night from 5 p.m.-10 p.m Friday night and musical entertainment will be proved by Shark Martin from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 3, the carnival will continue from noon until 10 p.m. and will overlap Saturday afternoon with the parade and car show.
Corrigan said that those interested in the car show can begin lining up Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Edward Fenn Elementary School, 169 Main St. in Gorham. The main parade will then begin lining up at 1 p.m. with the parade starting at Dublin Street at 2 p.m. and proceeding down Route 16 to Railroad Street. The classic car parade and car show will then proceed at 2:15 p.m.
Corrigan said from 2-4 p.m. Saturday Mountain Music will be playing from the bandstand on Gorham Common. The evening entertainment will be the Blacklite Band, which will play from 7-10 p.m.
The final event of Saturday evening will be the fireworks display, provided by JPI Pyrotechnics beginning at 10 p.m. Corrigan said in the past the event has included a fireworks display on July 4, but this year the fireworks have to be held the day before due to scheduling issues.
She noted that the Fourth of July Committee is in talks to return the fireworks to the July 4 for next year’s event.
Corrigan said the town of Gorham has had a Fourth of July celebration since the 1800s and the group wants to keep that tradition going well into the future. She noted that normally the festivities take place over an entire week, but that this year, due to less time to plan, they settled on three days of activities.
“Normally it takes us almost a year to plan the event,” she said. “We start planning in September and work on the planning right up to July. This year we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to have the event, so we only had about six weeks to get everything organized this year.”
For the past few years, the event has been a family affair for the Corrigans.
Husband Wallace Corrigan and son Nathan Corrigan are the co-chairs for the event, while Rick Eichler is the treasurer, Janet Corrigan said.
Corrigan said that over the last several years the number of volunteers for the event has dropped off. She said one of the things the committee is hoping for is to attract some new blood into the event by bringing in younger volunteers to shepherd the event into the future.
“All in all we are lucky we have done as well as we have,” she said. “Our hope is going forward we can build back up the number of volunteers.”
