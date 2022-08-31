WOLFEBORO — Two Wolfeboro incumbents from House District 6 — Brodie Deshaies John MacDonald — are facing a primary challenge from fellow Republicans Lawrence Borland and Katy Peternel, also both of Wolfeboro. The primary is Sept. 13. Deshaies MacDonald are both serving in House District 6 now. The only change to the district after the redistricting is the district now includes Tuftonboro.
Candidates were asked: What do you want voters to know about your family, work and public service history?
Why do you think you'd make a good state representative?
What are the bills that were passed this session that are the most important? Which that didn't pass were lost opportunities?
What are the top few issues facing your district?
Would you vote for former president Donald Trump if he runs again, and, if so, do you support his contention that the election was stolen? If he doesn't run, who do you like? — Daymond Steer
Lawrence Borland
I am a retired triple-trained physician — pediatrics, pediatric anesthesiology, pediatric critical care medicine. I previously served eight years as school board president and have dealt with both mundane issues as well as a life-threatening knife attack on 23 of our high school students by another student. As a physician, one never really leaves one's community after such an event.
My wife is a pediatric critical care physician/pediatric hospitalist and also board certified in pediatric infectious diseases. My adult children are scattered over the eastern half of the USA.
I have enormous experience in crisis situation management (both in the operating room and in the community). I remain deeply concerned about the depression and suicidal ideation of teens and young adults and want to offer my professional knowledge and community leadership experience in improving the mental health of our young.
I am a lifelong defender of the Second Amendment — 55 years as NRA Life member and 51 yrs as NRA Certified firearm instructor.
As a USAF veteran (captain at Pease USAF Base early 1970s), I am a strong supporter of veterans and their families.
I am pleased that NH passed HB 1178. I wish that the Senate and House had altered potentially discriminatory sections of HB 1431
Top issues facing the district: inflation and taxes depression/suicide/drug overdose in teens and young adults.
Would I vote for Trump if he runs again, and do I support his contention that the election was stolen? No. If Trump doesn't run? Undecided.
Brodie Deshaies
I grew up in Wolfeboro, graduated from Kingswood Regional High School and plan on raising a family in our community with my fiance. I work as a private contractor helping manage political campaigns throughout N.H. I was first elected as a state representative in 2020, and this year, I was elected as an At Large School Board Member in the Governor Wentworth Regional School District.
I prioritize public service and want to keep giving back to the community that has given me so much. As an incumbent endorsed by Gov. Chris Sununu, I have the experience and credentials to keep doing the job. I bring new and vital perspectives to Concord that our state government lacks. One is the perspective of someone who is young and planning to start a family. Another is that of a locally elected official.
I promised to be fiscally responsible and return more resources to our communities. The state budget I voted for decreased small business taxes and property taxes. With the inflationary pressures we all face, these reduced costs are a massive win for Granite Staters.
I am a strong supporter of our law enforcement and first responders. I co-sponsored legislation to restore the retirement system for first responders hired before July 1, 2011, who were not vested before Jan. 1, 2012. Many had their retirements gutted in 2011. I worked to restore the state’s original promise to these brave Granite Staters.
We missed one opportunity this year: Failing to pass my and Sen. Jeb Bradley’s SB 294, which would have rolled back the worst aspects of N.H.’s cashless bail reform, forcing violent criminals to have a bail hearing before a judge. The legislation did not pass this year, despite being one of Gov. Sununu’s priorities in his State of the State Address.
Clean water drives our tourism industry and benefits everyone. We need to ensure communities have more access to clean water grants and that the state is taking basic measures to promote clean water initiatives.
We must ensure more dollars are sent back to Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro. I will continue supporting the expansion of infrastructure grants to help build roads and bridges and prevent spikes in property taxes. We must add Routes 171, 109A and 109 to the state’s Ten Year Plan.
I do not think the election was stolen. However, I believe there were irregularities in some states that must be addressed. We need strong election integrity, and I have supported policies that make it easy to vote but hard to cheat. If President Trump were nominated again by the Republican Party, I would vote for him. He has not announced his intention to run again.
John MacDonald
I have lived in Wolfeboro for over 60 years. I have three adult children and two grandchildren.
During my 30-year law enforcement career, I received the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year from the Laconia Elks, the Marine Corps League Distinguished Service Award and a Medal of Honor for Heroism from the Union Leader newspaper.
After retiring, I went on to graduate from the Massachusetts School of Law with a Juris Doctorate degree. Simultaneously, I have served on the town of Wolfeboro Budget Committee for over 30 years.
I am finishing my second term as Wolfeboro’s representative to the state House of Representatives, where I serve on the House Municipal and County Government Committee as the clerk. I also serve as vice chairman of the Carroll County delegation, which establishes and oversees the county budget.
My lifetime commitment to public service and proven willingness to work with others regardless of differing opinions, are what I consider to be characteristics of a good state representative.
Most important bills: the fiscally responsible and balanced state budget (HB 1), which included over $180 million for wastewater treatment projects, highway block grants and for municipal bridge projects; and the Education Freedom Savings Accounts (HB 2), which will increase educational choice. The Parental Bill of Rights was a lost opportunity. It would have provided parents with the fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education and care of their minor children.
The bail reform bill was another important piece of legislation that failed to pass. It is a difficult task to balance the rights of an individual accused of a violent crime with the protection of the members of the community. This bill could have accomplished that.
Top issues that face the district: Construction of reasonably priced rental housing for Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro families, with each community determining how to best address that issue. Continued protection of our akes, ponds, rivers and forests. Protecting New Hampshire values and the way of life we have all worked hard to preserve.
If President Trump is nominated by the Republican Party, I would support him. At this point in time, there have been several potential presidential candidates visiting New Hampshire. I have not formed an opinion concerning any of them.
Secure and accurate elections are the cornerstone of our country, state and local elections. There were discrepancies and issues in certain states during the 2020 election. Those issues should be addressed by the individual states.
Katy Peternel
My husband, Bill, and I have lived in Wolfeboro since 1995. I have a bachelor of science in nursing. We built a farm and owned a small business raising and selling beef. Homeschooling our four daughters was a unique opportunity to learn various methods of education, work with different learning styles and expand my personal knowledge.
I was a representative of the New Hampshire Homeschooling Coalition. At my church, St. Katharine Drexel, I have served as a catechist . Most recently, I have worked as a yoga instructor, professional gardener and caregiver as well as a ballot clerk and
Becoming a politician was never one of my life goals. I believe that at this time we need to stand up and reassert our constitutional rights. The federal government is growing larger tentacles than our founding fathers could have imagined and we need to hold them back. We need conservative voices in Concord, and I am confident that I can be the voice Wolfeboro and Tuftonboro residents want to represent them.
Having testified on several bills this sessions, I have learned about the legislative process. Most importantly I am willing to listen to constituents.
With the shortage of health-care workers over the last two years, two bills passed in 2022 that made it easier for health-care workers to quickly join the workforce. One allows those with specific military health-care experience to work as Licensed Nursing Assistants. The other allows for supervised temporary employment while awaiting the results of a background check for certain health-care workers. Not passing the Parental Rights bill was a huge loss for families but I expect that with some new language it will come up again.
Talking with voters, one common issue was the economy. People are worried about how to afford heat, gas and food. Most of the people I have spoken with cannot afford an electric vehicle or “green energy” updates to their homes. The other big issue is maintaining or improving the quality of public schools while also allowing educational choice.
I will support whoever wins the Republican nomination for president in 2024. At this moment, the 2022 midterm elections are more crucial to our future than attempting to predict who will run for president in 2024.
