CONWAY — The Republican field vying to represent the valley in Concord in the New Hampshire House of Representatives is becoming a crowded one.
House District 1 has three seats, and as of Friday, the last day to file, three more Conway Republicans — Mark Hounsell, Frank McCarthy and Alex Talcott — had thrown their hats in the ring to join incumbent Karen Umberger, Mike DiGregorio and Joe Mosca, who filed earlier.
Also, Friday, Ray Gilmore of Bartlett made the trip to the Secretary of State’s Office in Concord, where he filed as an independent to run for one of the two seats in District 2, which now covers Bartlett, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Albany, Chatham, Hart’s Location and Sandwich.
“I’m in the race because I believe in the power of a democratic republic and the voice of sanity right now is in the middle,” he told the Sun. “I chose the independent path because I will always put people over a party.”
Gilmore, who ran as a Republican in 2000, left the GOP on May 31. He went to Bartlett Town Hall and changed his party affiliation to undeclared.
District 2, which previously covered Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson with one seat, has added Albany, Chatham, Hart’s Location and Sandwich to the district with two representatives serving these towns.
On June 1, state Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) signed up for a third two-year term, while Rep. Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) who is finishing up his first term as the District 7 floterial representative, also filed in District 2.
The District 7 floterial, which covered Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth, was dismantled and the state districts reconfigured in March.
Gilmore learned Friday that the Secretary of State’s Office had received a record number of requests to file as an independent. “I’m not surprised,” he said, adding, “it gives me hope that people want change.”
To run as an independent, candidates need to file the declaration of intent with the Secretary of State by Friday and pay a $2 administrative fee. The candidate then has to collect 150 nominations from the district and submit those before Aug. 10 — the last day to submit signed nomination papers to supervisors of the checklist in each town or city.
McCarthy is a decorated retired Marine who served in the Vietnam War. He served three terms in the state House from 2010-18.
If returned to the House, McCarthy said he would like to fight inflation as member of the House Municipal and County Government Committee, a committee he enjoyed serving on before. He said high gasoline, fuel oil and food prices are unsustainable.
"It can't continue that way," said McCarthy. "I thought perhaps if I could get in, I could help correct things."
Hounsell is a familiar name on the ballot, as he has served in elected county and town positions since 1999. He has been a Carroll County commissioner, selectman, school board member and library trustee. Most recently, he was elected to the planning board in April. He served a state senator from 1984-88 in a district outside of Carroll County.
In a statement Friday, he said: "The reason I am running is to ensure that Conway's families and neighborhoods are properly represented when the next assault from short-term rentals' proponents begins again next year. The future peace and serenity that is at stake from the invasive operations of these illegal commercial operations in legally established residential neighborhoods needs an experienced legislator who has a proven record of fighting for what is right. I am that candidate."
"If the current practice of these STRs are unchecked, Conway will no longer be a town where families will want to raise their children," Hounsell went on, adding, "I will fight to stop any attempt by the state to erode current local zoning authority. I will fight the special interest profiteers who have demonstrated a disregard of our resident's right to the peaceful enjoyment of their homes.
"The voters elected me to the planning board to take up this fight. I now ask for their votes so I can take this fight to Concord."
Talcott is the CEO of New Constellation Capital Residential Real Estate and Venture Capital Investing. Pictures of Talcott on his New Constellation Capital Instagram account show him in Colebrook and Center Conway. The website says he "resides in New Hampshire with his wife and children. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and Notre Dame Law School."
Last year, WMUR reported that Talcott was New Hampshire leader of the Republican National Lawyers Association during the association's summer meeting in Atlanta.
Meanwhile, three Democrats are also seeking one of the three District 1 seats. Those candidates are incumbent state Reps. Tom Buco and Steve Woodcock and newcomer David Paige, a former Conway Public Library trustee.
In other filing news on Friday, former New Hampshire Speaker of House Gene Chandler joined fellow Bartlett resident Robert Chase in signing up to be the town’s one delegate to the Republican Convention creating a race.
The state primary election is Tuesday, Sept. 13. The state general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Independent candidates bypass a primary election and automatically advance to the general election ballot.
Political Editor Lloyd Jones contributed to this story.
