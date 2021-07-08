OSSIPEE — Support for making a rail trail in town appears to be growing, according to a survey presented by the Friends of Ossipee Rail Trail.
On June 30, FORT hosted a forum at the Center Ossipee Gazebo on Moultonville Road in Center Ossipee, where Dr. Shannon Rogers, a state specialist of nature-based economic development who works with the UNH Cooperative Extension Service, gave a presentation.
In 2019, Ossipee voters authorized studying the benefit of having a rail trail, and Rogers has worked on the project since then.
She told attendees at the forum that having a rail trail would "leverage your natural assets for economic development."
The role of Rogers and the extension service is to help train the Ossipee Economic Development Council with putting together a survey and also helping assess the town's assets and opportunities.
FORT is not formally affiliated with the university, she hastened to clarify.
To start its rail trail, the group is looking at a New Hampshire Department of Transportation-owned, 5.5-mile section of track from the town center to Route 41. Longterm, Ossipee FORT also hopes to expand the trail in the other direction.
On Tuesday, Rogers provided the Sun with a results of a survey of 42 Ossipee residents and 30 visitors to town about starting the rec trail.
The survey said that 76 percent of those surveyed, or 32 of the 42 respondents, said they would use the trail. Six people, or 15 percent, said they would not use the trail. And four people, or 9 percent of those surveyed, said they were unsure.
The survey was done by volunteers from the Ossipee economic development committee during 2019 and 2020. The surveys were handed out at local businesses, the elementary school and the playground in Center Ossipee village, among others.
Of the visitors, 60 percent or 18 of 30 said they would use the trail. Three respondents, or 10 percent, said they would not use it. Nine visitors, or 30 percent, said they were unsure.
Additional input was gathered at the June 30 forum, as well as two other "stations" manned by organizers — one at the playground at 79 Main St. and one by the Ossipee Tailor Shop at 90 Main St. Rogers said this data would be summarized in a report that will be completed in a couple of weeks.
But not everyone is totally on board for the rail trail. On July 1, the Sun heard from Brian Hebert of Eaton, who said he is concerned that the rail line might be severed. He said the path and the tracks bottleneck at a bridge, and you can't have both unless a new pedestrian bridge is built.
"Locals should focus on the use of this railroad," wrote Hebert. "The southern end, south of Ossipee, which is barely being used, has been rebuilt and is in good shape. The other local line running to Portland has been removed for approximately 2 miles in Windham, Maine.
"So, if the railroad is removed in Ossipee, the Mount Washington Valley will have no chance of returning passenger trains to the area," Hebert said.
Bruce Stuart, president of the Cotton Valley Rail Trail Club, a group of railway motorcar enthusiasts, told selectmen last month that his club wants to take part in the conversation.
He said he’d like to have the trail alongside of the tracks, not between them, where feasible, which will prevent it from interfering with the rail cars. He said snowmobile clubs should also be invited to join the discussion.
Rogers told the Sun that if the project goes forward it could be similar to the Cotton Valley Trail in Wolfeboro and the Mountain Division trail in Fryeburg.
Cotton Valley Rail Trail, located in Wolfeboro, Brookfield and Wakefield, is a 12-mile hard-packed trail that allows for activities like walking and biking as well as well as railway motor car driving on the tracks.
Rogers noted that there are "rail trails that have a trail right next to the rail, or there are some that have taken out the complete rail." It could take a decade to get such a trail completed, she said.
"FORT has a long way to go in terms of working with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation and figuring out what they can even do," said Rogers.
Chris Elliott and Joy Gagnon, representatives of the Ossipee Economic Development Council, introduced FORT and it mission to selectmen last month. Other members of the economic development council include Matt Trahan (chair), Misty Ryder, Ash Fischbein, Phil Villari and Pat Jones.
On July 20, there will be a meeting for interested parties at the Sap House Meadery at 6:30 p.m., said Trahan. The Meadery is located at 6 Folsom Road in Center Ossipee.
Trahan said there is no firm design for the rail trail and there are a "tremendous" number of obstacles involved in building a trail. DOT would have to agree, and he said it's unclear whether such a trail is even feasible.
"There is a lot to be done," said Trahan.
Trahan said Hebert's letter raised some great points and the group would like to get more information from him.
"It's about getting everybody's thoughts out on the table to see what we can do," said Trahan of this stage. "It's about as preliminary as preliminary gets."
Trahan said about 30 people submitted their contact information during the June 30 event and over 50 people came out. He confirmed that the Cotton Valley Trail was an inspiration to the group.
The Sun also asked Gagnon about Hebert's letter. She said the group would welcome input from people like Hebert.
"Obviously, you can't have people walking where a train is coming and you don't want to have snowmobiles, and people walking at the same time so that no matter what all of this stuff we have to think about," said Gagnon. "That's why it's good for people to come and have their voice heard so that they can share that information."
