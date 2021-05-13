LANCASTER — A Coos County jury found former state Sen. Jeffrey Woodburn guilty of four counts including a domestic violence charge but returned not guilty verdicts on five other misdemeanor counts following a three-day trial.
Woodburn, 55, of Whitefield was found guilty of one count of domestic violence, one count of simple assault and two counts of criminal mischief. But the jury ruled he was not guilty of three counts of simple assault, one count of domestic violence and one count of criminal trespass.
The charges are Class A misdemeanor counts which carry a maximum sentence of one year.
“It’s gratifying to be believed by the jury (convicted for what I admitted to and not guilty for five other charges) but more important to be heard. The process has revealed much — and will reveal more. As hard as this has been, by every measure my life is better because of it,” Woodburn said in a Facebook posting.
During testimony, Woodburn and the victim described how they met as active members of the Democratic Party, and their friendship evolved into a relationship, and eventually the two were engaged to be married.
Both described the other as controlling ,and the victim charged Woodburn with biting her, throwing a cup of water at her and punching her in the stomach.
Woodburn said she held all the power in the relationship and described the victim as physically aggressive against him.
Testifying as a witness for Woodburn was Dr. Paul Donahue, the Littleton therapist who counseled the pair as a couple and individually.
The jury heard closing arguments Thursday morning and returned with a verdict after 4 p.m.
As a result of the charges, both the defendant and the accused victim claim they lost their jobs — his for a non-profit and the victim as a social worker.
Woodburn lost his re-election bidto the state Senate and the victim lost her bid to be Coos County Treasurer.
The courtroom has been closed for the trial. The press and public watched the proceedings from an adjacent courtroom via live-stream video in keeping with new court protocols in domestic violence cases.
Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied motions by The Berlin Sun and New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism to allow the press to attend the trial in person or at least allow reporters to access it remotely from home on WebEx.
“The procedures in place for livestreaming this trial to two other courtrooms to which the public has access are consistent with constitutional mandates and federal and state law, and with the superior court’s protocols for providing public access to trials in which the defendant is charged with domestic violence offenses,” Bornstein wrote in denying the two motions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.