OSSIPEE — A Carroll County grand jury has indicted former Jackson man Chris DeVries, who once led a rally in which he called for defunding police, with nearly two dozen counts of child pornography.
DeVries agreed to a plea deal that a judge will have to approve.
On June 21, Chris DeVries, 38, then of Jackson led a North Conway protest he called “Skate Away the Hate,” which involved people riding bicycles and skateboards down White Mountain Highway from Schouler Park to Depot Road and back.
At the protest, DeVries spoke through a bullhorn and listed a number of demands that he said came from local chapters of Black Lives Matter. “If we divest funds from police and prison systems, we all benefit,” said DeVries. “Those funds can go to local communities and social services.”
The following month, DeVries was charged with six counts of possessing child sexual abuse images, one count of possession of psilocybin mushrooms and one count of falsifying physical evidence.
In August, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius released DeVries on personal recognizance bail and ordered that he live with his parents in Wolfeboro. At the August bail hearing, Carroll County Attorney Andruzzi predicted that the number of charges against DeVries would greatly increase, and they did.
On Oct. 6, a Superior Court grand jury indicted DeVries on a total of 20 counts of child abuse images, allegedly of female children performing sex acts with a man or men, or another child, plus the drug and falsifying evidence charge.
Andruzzi prosecuted all the indictments.
On Oct. 20, DeVries filed a "notice of intent to plead guilty." The notice says he would plead guilty in exchange for the following terms: a prison sentence with a "ceiling" of 5-10 years and "a floor" of 3-6 years And a 7 1/2 to 15-year sentence suspended for a decade and a suspended $750 fine.
The notice says the proposed deal is a "capped plea," which essentially means the judge could sentence him to no more than the deal put forward in the agreement. If the judge seeks a stronger penalty, the plea could be withdrawn.
DeVries was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning via WebEx for an arraignment/bail hearing. But Judge Ignatius told the Sun an agreement had been reached in DeVries case and he would not be appearing.
Andruzzi said that the agreement was to "strike the arraignment for now."
At the August bail hearing, DeVries' attorney, Paul Garrity of Londonderry, said DeVries had held a number of jobs in the community and worked as a logger, hiking/canoeing guide, and ski patrol and maintenance man at World Fellowship Center, and had most recently worked as a stone mason.
While living in Conway, DeVries had served on the Municipal Budget Committee from 2015-17. He has no prior criminal record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.