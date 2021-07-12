CONWAY — Among the items on the agenda for the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment’s July 21 meeting is a request for a variance from the new owners of the former Friendly’s Restaurant to allow an interactive menu-board with speakers, drive-thru window and associated uses — presumably for a new restaurant once Friendly's is demolished.
The variance is needed under Conway’s zoning because the menu board and drive-thru would be located within 600 feet of a residential property.
The former Friendly’s located at 1657 White Mountain Highway closed last year during the pandemic.
ZBA board chair/selectmen’s representative John Colbath told the Sun on Monday that according to Planning Assistant Holly Whitelaw, the building will be razed to make way for three structures.
“Holly said there would be three businesses, including a fast-food restaurant,” Colbath said.
The back side of the lot abutting Settlers Green is currently being cleared to allow more space for the new buildings.
Whitelaw was on vacation and was unavailable for comment Monday.
Neither Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli nor Town Building Inspector Dave Pandora could be reached, but Town Manager Tom Holmes also said he had heard from Whitelaw that the building is to be razed.
Friendly’s had received approval from the town a few years ago to put in a drive-thru window, Holmes said, but it was never constructed.
A call placed to Chris Needham, one of the new owners of the property, was not returned as of press time. However, last month Needham, of Eastern Retail Properties of East Greenwich, R.I., said they were seeking tenants. Eastern Retail purchased the property in March for $1.9 million.
Needham’s company appears on the July 21 agenda as “GREP WMH II.”
Needham said his group bought the abutting Airport Square in August 2020, where a Five Guys Burgers and Fries is going in.
Another items on the 7 p.m. July 21 agenda at Town Hall for the ZBA is a request for two special exceptions by Sally Marr of 2928 East Conway Road to change her family’s former Town & Country Polaris snowmobile retail business into a kennel and pet store as well as other uses.
According to the agenda, one request is to “allow a kennel in the residential agricultural district.”
The other special exception request from Marr is to “change a non-conforming use, retail sales, light industry/manufacturing storage and the sale and repair of outdoor off-highway recreational vehicles, to another non-conforming use, retail sales, light industry/manufacturing of collars, leads and related products, indoor storage and hobbyist workshop space.”
The board is also to consider a request for a special exception by the Redstone Group LLC to allow the construction of a 9,000-square foot office building within the business development park on Technology Lane, Conway.
That sale was recently announced at the June 29 Conway selectmen's meeting by Selectman Mary Carey Seavey, who serves as selectmen's representative to the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the council, told the Sun it recently sold Lot 4 to the Redstone Group, a financial planning group affiliated with the Patriot Group of Darien, Conn., to put up an administrative office.
He said the buyers are also interested in acquiring the adjacent Lot 3. He said Lot 3 and 4 are both about 2.5 acres. He said he had not yet seen the plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.