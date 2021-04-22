CONWAY — The End 68 Hours of Hunger pantry is about to be filled to the brim thanks to an 11-day friendly food challenge taken on by local schools. And, boy, did they respond to the challenge.
“I’m blown away,” said Mandy McDonald, in her 17th year as family support liaison at Conway Elementary School, by phone on Thursday. “We know how incredible our community is, but I never in my wildest dreams thought we could get this much food. All I can say is thank you!”
McDonald brought the End 68 Hours program to Conway in 2014 after it was started by Claire Bloom, a retired naval officer, in Dover in 2011.
Winners get local bragging rights, though the real winners are the more than 170 K-6 students whom the organization supports each week.
"This program puts nourishing food in the hands of elementary schoolchildren to carry them through the weekend,” McDonald said in an interview last Thursday.
The food is purchased and packed into bags by volunteers, then delivered to the offices of the elementary schools. The students take the bags home on Friday afternoon. The cycle starts again, every week.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived 13 months ago, the food pantry has been low on such items as macaroni and cheese, canned soup, ravioli and ramen noodles along with canned chicken and tuna.
That led McDonald to create a friendly challenge in local schools, and no one said no.
Kennett High School is collecting cans of soup and ravioli; Kennett Middle has created an internal competition among its three education teams, with Team I gathering packets of ramen noodles, Team II boxes of mac-and-cheese and Team III seeking cans of tuna and chicken.
Madison Elementary, Freedom Elementary and Pine Tree School in Center Conway are collecting soups and ravioli; John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway and Children Unlimited, canned tuna and chicken; Josiah Bartlett Elementary, Jackson Grammar and Conway Elementary, mac and cheese; and Robert Frost Charter School, ramen noodles.
SAU 9 staff has been collecting canned vegetables.
The challenge, which started April 12 and ends on Friday, has seen such creativity among schools.
“The fun, banter and creativity between schools have been so fantastic,” said McDonald.
Conway Elementary created a pasta tower in its macaroni and cheese effort. “Had to start a second tower around the first because it was so big that some of the boxes were starting to get crushed,” was the post on the school’s Facebook page on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, students and staff a Josiah Bartlett Elementary School had collected over 1,000 boxes of mac and cheese “and still going strong,” the school posted on Facebook.
The Bartlett Bears plan to create a mac and cheese domino run with all the boxes on Friday.
The Falcons at John H. Fuller School in North Conway created the “Tower of Tuna, with more than 500 cans of tuna fish.
The Pandas at Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway came up with a slogan for their collection of soups and ravioli — “Who can make a difference? WE CAN!”
“We have a friendly internal competition,” said Madison Elementary School Principal Heather Woodward, whose Mustangs have been collecting soups and ravioli.
“We’ve been creating math stats with our collection,” Victoria Hill, school counselor/family advocate for the Jackson Grammar School, shared. “If we stacked our boxes of mac and cheese up we would have a tower 1,435 inches tall. It would take 35 kindergartners stacked up to equal that height!”
“Here is our Ramen Bridge,” Rebekah Bushey, administrative assistant for the Robert Frost Charter School in Conway, shared. “Currently we are at just over 800 packets but are looking to overflow the bridge and get to 1,000!”
Kennett Middle created an internal competition among its three education teams, with Team I gathering packets of ramen noodles — more than enough to build the Ramen Coliseum, Team II boxes of mac-and-cheese — billed at “Stack the Mac;” and Team III seeking cans of tuna and chicken.
“How fun has this food drive been,” McDonald posted on the End 68 Hours Facebook page. “While we don't have prizes, I think everyone deserves bragging rights for how incredible our little valley is!”
In a program that started in 2014 with 20 bags, “COVID has made the demand even greater,” said McDonald. “We were hovering at around 145 kiddos before the pandemic, and now we’re at 170. Staffed by a team of more than 30 volunteers, 100 percent of the money raised goes toward the program.
