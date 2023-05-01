CONWAY — Sunday’s daylong deluge brought massive flooding to Mount Washington Valley rivers, with police closing both ends of West Side Road on Monday morning, with roads in Madison, Ossipee and Tamworth also reportedly closed.
The north end of West Side Road was reopened as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei.
The southern end remained closed as of 4 p.m., but Mattei said it would reopen when floodwaters of the Swift River had receded.
Conway Emergency Management Director Steve Solomon said, “Cranmore Shores Association roads suffered washouts, As did Brownfield Road, Potter Road and Modock Hill. On Mountain View Drive, a sinkhole opened up impacting two cars and a camper. By far the biggest impact was the closure of the West Side Road. River Road was closed by First Bridge at 8:40 this morning..”
He added: “The runoff from the Sandwich Mountains swelled the Swift River, first shutting down the Kanc, then pouring over West Side Road at 10:40 a.m., causing it to be closed. By noon, the water was 4 feet deep over the south end of West Side Road.”
Solomon said when a medical call came in, “Conway Police, Conway Fire and North Conway Fire had crews on the West Side, and were able to access the patient and bring her to the south end, where the Conway Fire Swift Water Rescue Team brought her across the flooded river in a raft where she was treated by Conway Fire Paramedics and transported to Memorial Hospital.”
School Superintendent Kevin Richard said West Side students were taken home on school buses from the reopened northern end of River Road.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a flood warning in effect until Tuesday morning. The Saco crested in Conway at 13.6 feet at 2:15 p.m. Monday. Flood stage is at 9 feet.
Local weather observer Ed Bergeron recorded 3 inches of rain at his North Conway home as of 7 a.m. Bergeron and Sarah Jamison of the National Weather Service said the Saco was expected to crest downriver in Fryeburg, Maine, Monday evening.
Brian Fitzgerald of the Mount Washington Observatory said the Obs’ weather station on Pine Street In North Conway recorded a total of 3.46 inches from Saturday through 8 a.m. Monday.
Showers are forecast through Friday, with heavier rain and thunderstorms possible today.
Mattei thanked the North Conway and Conway Village fire departments “for their swift response and collaboration.”
Mattei said the flooding on the southern end was the worst he had seen it since Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011.
Artist Falls Road in North Conway was closed earlier in the day as was Mountainview Drive and C Street in Cranmore Shores.
Conway resident David Lottman showed the Sun pictures and video of damage from the Cranmore Shores/Mountainview Drive area.
The video shows a pickup truck tilted at what appears to be a 45-degree angle because half the asphalt and earth underneath it had been washed away, a car and a camper fell in a newly created ditch.
“We’ve actually had this happen before,” Homeowner Laurie Houghton-Laclair adding the issue is a culvert gets full of debris and the road can’t handle the drainage in heavy rains.
She said she just had the camper moved to the driveway on Sunday her family were going to use that truck to bring it to The Bluffs at Danforth Bay in Ossipee this week.
She said she hopes her car, which fell in a ditch, only sustained minimal damage but she didn’t have as much hope for the truck and the camper.
According to Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, as of Monday afternoon, road updates were being made but not all of the information was verified. The Kancamagus Highway (Route 112) was closed at Mount View Drive all the way to Lincoln; other roads that were listed as of 3 p.m. as being closed were Green Hill Road in Chatham; Madison Shore Boulevard in Madison; Route 16-B by Ward’s Boat Shop in Ossipee; and Passaconaway Road in Albany.
Lincoln police posted at 8:49 a.m, “The Kanc is closed east of Hancock Campground due to several washouts on the Conway end.”
Some vehicles were submerged in Fryeburg. The river was supposed to crest late Monday in Fryeburg at 113 feet, said Fryeburg Fire Chief Andy Dufresne.
Dufresne told the Sun that River Street was closed as of Monday morning and that they were busy monitoring the situation. He said as of the time of the interview, there had not been any evacuations but said there were flooding concerns along Route 113 to North Fryeburg.
Ossipee police said the following roads were affected by flooding Monday:
“MORE UPDATED ROADS CLOSED: Route 16B is now closed in the area of Wards Boat Shop due to flooding. Lovell River Road(private). Upper Beecham Hill Road, washouts and standing water in the roadway. Area only passable in one lane.”
Ossipee police added: “Walker Hill Road — washouts on the gravel section.
“Spring Tavern Hill Road — washouts and soft shoulders.
“Hanson Road — washouts with areas passable only in one lane.
“Dorrs Corner Rd and Thurley Road — significant gravel debris in the area of the Moultonville Road intersection.”
The Sun asked New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Community Outreach Coordinator Vanessa Palange whether there would be enough damage in the state to warrant federal aid.
“The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is in contact with communities throughout the state who have known problems from the rainfall,” said Palange.
“If the extent of damages appears to meet the $2,438,226 threshold for the state, then we would pursue requesting a federal disaster declaration. Counties also would need to meet their individual thresholds to quality for Public Assistance funding. For Carroll County, that threshold is $222,475,” Palange said.
