TAMWORTH — On Friday, May 20, shortly after 1 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was suffering from a medical emergency on the Hammond Trail on Mount Chocorua. The hiker was Jon Zadrodzky, 21, of Darien, Conn. Zadrodzky was hiking with a group of friends when he lost the ability to continue. His hiking partner was able to place a call to 911 for help. They were nearly 2 miles from the trailhead.
Along with conservation officers, members of the U.S. Forest Service, SOLO students and Lakes Region Search and Rescue and Action Ambulance responded. As rescuers were hiking in, Zadrodzky’s condition improved and when they met him, he was treated and able to hike out under his own power. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 4:30 p.m. and was evaluated by Action Ambulance personnel.
Zadrodzky and his hiking partners were prepared with enough equipment to spend the night on the mountain. This is a good example of a group that was prepared for the unexpected. Anyone venturing out should remember that traveling in a group and carrying equipment to stay comfortable in the event of an emergency goes a long way to facilitate a positive outcome.
On Saturday, Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of an injured back country skier via 911 at approximately 2:50 p.m. The report came in from skiers who witnessed someone tumble and fall several hundred feet while skiing down the Great Gulf on a ski run known as Airplane Gully.
The skier, identified as Kirsten Hugger, 37, of Mont Vernon, had been attempting to ski the steep terrain when she fell, striking rocks in the process. The skiers who witnessed the event came to her aid, including an off-duty Durham firefighter and EMT.
While Fish and Game and volunteer rescue resources were being marshaled, the group of skiers took it upon themselves to begin extricating Hugger at least 700 vertical feet back up to the rim of the Great Gulf.
From there, they assisted her over to the Cog Railway tracks. While a Fish and Game conservation officer and volunteer from Mountain Rescue Services were making their way to the skier from the Auto Road, the group that had helped Hugger out of the Gulf and flagged down a train from the Cog Railway. The train stopped and agreed to take her down the mountain to the base station.
Hugger and her skiing companion had skied on the East Snow Fields earlier in the day and had ventured over to the Great Gulf for one last run when the accident occurred. Hugger is an experienced backcountry skier. Hugger’s injuries were not considered life-threatening, but were significant enough that she needed assistance in getting out of the steep ravine.
Then, on Sunday at 9:46 a.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker at the Galehead Hut in the Pemigewasset Wilderness. A 69-year-old woman had suffered a lower leg injury on Saturday afternoon and was helped to the hut where she was spending the weekend.
The hiker stayed Saturday night in an attempt to recover and be able to hike out. Sunday morning it was quickly realized that the injury was worse and would require a carry out. At 1:25 p.m., the first rescuers reached the Galehead Hut and the injured hiker. The rescue team was comprised of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team.
The injured hiker was identified as Lani Giguere of Longmeadow, Mass. She was placed in a rescue litter and carried over 3 miles to a waiting ATV, then driven the last 1.5 miles to the trailhead on Gale River Road where she arrived at 5:30 p.m.
Giguere was taken from the trailhead by her hiking companions for further treatment and evaluation of her injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.