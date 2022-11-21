ALBANY — On Nov. 18, shortly after 12:30 PM New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an Emergency Alert Beacon had been activated on the Champney Falls Trail in Albany. The beacon belonged to Scott Sellers, 54 of Wakefield, Mass.
Sellers was descending from the summit with his wife when he began suffering chest pain. Scott and his wife were over 2.5 miles from the trailhead when the beacon was activated. Due to a lack of cell phone service in the area, direct communication to the group could not be established.
Along with conservation officers, members of the U.S. Forest Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Scott had been able to continue hiking under his own power and rescuers met him a short distance from the trailhead. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly after 2 p.m.
He was evaluated on scene by Conway Ambulance personnel and transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.
Sellers and his wife were well-prepared for the conditions. It is important to note that winter conditions to include snow and ice are present in the mountains and will persist for the next several months. Anyone venturing out should be equipped with appropriate winter gear to include micro-spikes and extra layers.
