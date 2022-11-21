ALBANY — On Nov. 18, shortly after 12:30 PM New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that an Emergency Alert Beacon had been activated on the Champney Falls Trail in Albany. The beacon belonged to Scott Sellers, 54 of Wakefield, Mass.

Sellers was descending from the summit with his wife when he began suffering chest pain. Scott and his wife were over 2.5 miles from the trailhead when the beacon was activated. Due to a lack of cell phone service in the area, direct communication to the group could not be established.

